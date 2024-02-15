The start of a new year means the opportunity to have a clean slate and reassess how your home can help you achieve those goals. Incorporating feng shui principles can help establish balance throughout the house, which ideally positively impacts other areas of your life. An important aspect of feng shui is arranging items to create balance, harmony, peace. If you want to incorporate some of these principles into your home, read on for how to enhance your home’s feng shui in the new year.

Entry area:

Clear the entry area

The primary entry area is where new energy can enter space. If this area is overlooked and neglected, the theory is that new energy can’t come in. Designing an entry area that is clear, clutter-free, welcoming, and beautiful can serve as a space to allow fresh, abundant energy to enter. This also means completing any front door area maintenance tasks, from fixing any squeaky hinges or stuck door handles. Shaking out the welcoming mat, cleaning the doorbell surface, and polishing the house numbers can all contribute to a refreshed entry space.

Open the windows and doors

When the weather allows, opening the doors and windows allow fresh air to circulate through the home. This releases stagnant air and energy, and can help the entryway feel fresh.

Colors

Red, black, white: These colors help to protect a home’s energy.

Bedroom:

Refresh the bedding

Your bed is the most important place to recharge. Assess your bed, mattress and bedding to determine if you need to make any upgrades. Deep cleaning your mattress, as well as replacing the bedding and pillows, as needed, can help to contribute to restorative sleep and rest.

Add symmetry

Selecting items in pairs can bring harmony and balance to a space. This may mean using two nightstands, two lamps, two sets of pillows, or two benches.

Colors

Blues and greens: growth, new beginnings

Peach: to attract love

Living room:

Assign function

In a living room, every item should have a purpose. You can accomplish this by determining the room’s primary function, such as relaxing, entertaining, or gathering. This assessment will guide you in selecting the furniture and decor pieces you need and will be most beneficial to how you use the room.

Curate the belongings

Filling your living room with items that have meaning and purpose creates a curated, edited, and personalized room. These items should have an emotional connection or inspire you in some way. An essential part of curating a space is to eliminate clutter and to let go of the items that don’t serve you.

Colors

Blues and greens: growth, new beginnings

Earth tones: grounding, self-care

Whites: clarity, brightness

Kitchen:

Layout

The kitchen is a space for working and gathering, and the layout is crucial. The triangle model is a tried-and-true way to lay out a kitchen. This means the sink, refrigerator, and range create each triangle point. However, if you know you work more efficiently and comfortably in another layout, making your kitchen layout work for you is important.

Colors