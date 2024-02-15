The idea of a home renovation is compelling, especially when you look at before and after photographs of glossy finished spaces. However, behind these beautifully styled photos was a significant amount of planning, time and usually generous budgets. Knowing what goes into a home renovation will help you better prepare for unexpected delays, cost increases and stress. And it will all be worth it when the renovation is complete and you have a beautiful new home, more space and an increased home value. Read on for insight to consider as you plan a home renovation project.

Consider what works and doesn’t work in your existing space

If you’re embarking on a home renovation project, you likely want to change how the space looks and how it functions. Make a list of what you don’t like about your current space and what you do like. This will help you narrow in on what you can improve and what can stay the same. For example, if you like your current kitchen’s layout but need more storage and want an aesthetic update, the general layout can stay the same. Still, the renovated kitchen can include more storage solutions and a design overhaul.

Assess your professional needs

There are many different ways to assemble your renovation team. Depending on the scope of your renovation, you can work with various professionals to help conceptualize and execute your vision.

A full-service firm can handle all aspects of the renovation, from architectural renderings to design schemes and construction. You can also hire a contractor to execute the vision you have or the vision you create with an interior designer. The contractor will manage the process and oversee the subcontractors, such as the electrician, plumber, carpenter and painter.

Financials

Every renovation project needs a budget range, regardless of the level of investment. This will help guide the team in material and product selections. If you have a budget range in mind, gather three bids, and then you can adjust your range accordingly or select the bid that aligns the best with the investment you feel comfortable making. With every renovation project, budgeting approximately 20% over the final estimate to account for surprise costs is wise. For example, once the walls are opened, you may discover you have to replace the plumbing. Or, you may fall in love with a tile selection higher than the allowance allocated for that particular material.

Permits

Not every renovation requires a permit, but many do. The township or village usually determines permit requirements. The contractor or builder will typically handle the permit process, but it’s essential to know your local requirements to build this process into the project timeline.

Have a thoughtful design plan

Change orders during a renovation are the fastest way to exceed the project budget drastically. A thorough, detailed design plan will help ensure no change orders are needed. Carefully planning every detail, such as how you will function in the space, your storage needs, walkway space, prep space, seating areas and material selections, are all essential details to consider before you approve the construction plans. It’s also wise to avoid incorporating the latest trends in the design, as these elements can quickly date a space.

Plan your end date (then be flexible)

If you have a particular completion date, work backward to create a construction timeline. For example, if you want the renovation completed before the holidays, discuss a realistic timeline with your construction team to ensure the project is ready. Regular check-ins and excellent communication will help to ensure the project stays on track. However, unexpected delays arise often, so being flexible is one of the most important attributes to have.

Know where you will live

Depending on the scope of the renovation, you may need to move out. Assess temporary living arrangements for more extensive renovations, such as moving in with family or a short-term rental. If it’s a smaller-scale renovation, you can consider blocking off the construction zone and living in another part of the home.