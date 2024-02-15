Refreshing your home for the new year can offer both immediate and long-lasting gratification. Considering your home’s deep cleaning, home maintenance, landscaping, and design needs can help you feel calmer, more settled, and more organized throughout the year ahead. Read on for everything you need to know about refreshing your home in the new year.

Cleaning

Decluttering is the first step of any deep cleaning plan. Donate and discard the items your home no longer needs, and invest in a storage system that you can easily maintain throughout the year. Complete a deep clean once the items that no longer serve you are gone. Consider hiring professionals to clean carpets and rugs, upholstery, window treatments, baseboards, the inside of cabinets, appliances such as ovens and washing machines, and any other home areas you don’t clean regularly.

Systems audit

Conducting a home maintenance system audit is essential for the longevity and accuracy of your systems, such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical.

Home security

Reviewing your home security is another essential home maintenance task. Review your current plan or system to be sure it still aligns with your home security goals. Check the battery levels on your sensors and cameras, and make any updates as necessary.

Energy efficiency

If your heating and air conditioning bills are increasing, you may need to assess your windows and doors. If you notice air leaks, replacing your windows and doors can help reduce your energy costs and update your home’s curb appeal and interior aesthetic.

Smart technology

Consider reassessing your smart home capabilities, such as a smart thermostat, voice control activation, smart lighting, smart security, and lighting. Many times, smart technology updates can also make a home more energy-efficient.

Landscaping and exterior

Even if the weather is too cold to complete any exterior tasks, creating a plan will make it easier to implement once the temperatures rise. Exterior maintenance projects that are important to complete include:

Scheduling a roof inspection to assess any damage that may have developed during the winter months

Scheduling a gutter cleaning to remove any fall and winter debris and to avoid any damage as a result of heavy spring rainfall

Devising a lawn care and maintenance plan, whether you complete these tasks yourself or hire a professional firm

Creating a landscaping plan. Creating this plan in advance is essential, as there are shrubs, trees, flowers, grass, and other elements that require spring planting.

Create a plan to refresh your outdoor space, such as the outdoor rug, furniture, lighting, and any appliances you use regularly, such as an outdoor refrigerator, cooktop, or grill.

Home design

A home design refresh can give you a new appreciation for your home. Areas to consider include:

Paint and wall treatments

A fresh coat of paint can be one of the most impactful ways to transform a room. Wallpaper or wall murals are another way to impact a space significantly.

Lighting

Upgrading some of your existing light fixtures is a low-effort, high-impact design update. Light fixtures can serve as a room’s jewelry, and an eye-catching fixture can instantly become a room’s focal point.

Furniture and layout refresh

Reworking a room’s layout can make a room feel like new. Reconfiguring a layout to make it more conducive to conversation or to maximize the space can breathe new life into a room.

Accessory refresh

Updating an area rug, throw pillows, artwork, and decor pieces are small yet impactful ways to make a room feel new. Incorporating personal items and mementos can help a room feel more grounded, sentimental, and unique.