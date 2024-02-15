If you plan on selling a house in the Sun Belt—those states in the southern tier of the U.S.— appealing to snowbirds may help the house sell fast and at a competitive price. Working with a real estate agent who is well-versed in the particular market is the first step to a successful sale, and there are also some steps you can take to help your property stand out to potential buyers. Here are some ways to help sweeten the deal when you’re listing your home in a sunny locale.

Highlight the outdoor living space

Whether it’s a backyard patio, screened-in porch, an enclosed pool or balcony, playing up this outdoor living space is one of the most important parts of owning a home in a warm year-round locale. Ensuring any surrounding landscaping is manicured, filling the space with cohesive furniture, and styling the area with accessories that can help enhance the overall scene, such as outdoor table settings, lighting and accent pieces, can help to showcase a potential new lifestyle for those who come to tour the property.

Consider selling it furnished

Buying a furnished home can significantly appeal to buyers looking for a seasonal home or vacation home. Being able to close on a house and instantly move in can be a priority for many buyers.

Create a video tour

Since many buyers will be searching for seasonal homes while living out of state, creating a video tour of your house can showcase your property to prospective buyers searching out of state. Discuss the plan with your real estate agent, and express your interest in having them create a video tour that highlights your home’s unique selling features and the community amenities.

Highlight the amenities

Many buyers looking for a seasonal home want to enjoy the community amenities in addition to the warm weather. Ensure that your home’s marketing materials also highlight the community and area amenities. These might include a pool, golf course, members club, fitness center, leagues, teams, clubs and other social activities.

Stage a guest bedroom

Highlighting the home’s selling features can help buyers best envision themselves living in your home. If you have spare bedrooms that you use as an office, workout space or for a different use than a bedroom, stage a guest room. Many buyers in the market for a seasonal or vacation home will be hosting friends and family so that spare bedrooms will top most home search lists.

Be ready to communicate homeowners association details

Suppose your property is in an HOA community. In that case, you’ll need to be ready to provide supporting information during the closing, such as the HOA covenants, guidelines, financial details and any other specified paperwork. Since HOA’s are volunteer-run organizations, collecting this paperwork can often take longer than expected. Being prepared in advance can save valuable time during the closing process.