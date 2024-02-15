Ensuring your home can withstand the winter elements isn’t a glamorous part of home ownership, but it is essential. This maintenance care will help improve the house’s longevity and reduce the need for expensive repairs. Here is your checklist to help protect your house from the severe weather during the winter months.

Inspect the pipes

Frozen pipes can cause the pipes to burst. Insulating the pipes, especially the pipes near exterior walls, is the best way to prevent frozen pipes. If you live in an older home, when the temperatures fall below freezing, keeping the water running and opening cabinet doors can also lessen the risk of the pipes freezing.

Clean the gutters before the first snow

Throughout the year, leaves, seeds, and other debris accumulate in the gutters. Before the first snowfall, clean out this debris to help the water drain efficiency and prevent ice dams. Ice dams in the gutters can cause considerable damage to the property. Installing gutter guards before the first snow and freeze to help eliminate any potential damage.

Look for air leaks in the windows and doors

Leaky windows and doors can make your house feel cold and can also result in higher heating bills as the cold air comes in and the warm air escapes. Gaps in the windows and doors and damaged weatherstripping can be fixed by replacing the weatherstripping or caulking the openings. In extreme situations, you should look into replacement windows and doors. Fixing leaks will result in a warmer home and lower heating bills.

Have someone check on your home

If you travel during the winter months and leave your home unattended, have someone check in on your home periodically. Running the faucets can help prevent burst pipes; checking for signs of pests and any exterior damage can help to reduce any potential winter-related damage.

Test the smoke and carbon dioxide detectors

If you didn’t test the smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and replace the batteries when you set the clocks back in the fall, ensure you do it at the start of the new year. These detectors should be inspected twice a year, so the start of the new year is a good time.

Turn on the humidifier

Warm air indoors and cold air outdoors can result in dry, itchy skin if you spend a lot of time indoors. Ensure the heater’s humidifier is working to keep your skin comfortable throughout the dry winter months. Also, change the filter, as mold can accumulate on the humidifier and circulate throughout your home.

Trim loose branches before a snowfall

Heavy snowfalls can result in damage to trees. If you have any trees with loose branches, trim them before any anticipated snowfalls. Snow storms, wind, and ice can cause dead or hanging branches to fall, damaging your property and your neighbors.