If you’ve already moved out of your old house and it’s currently empty, consider renting furniture before you put it on the market.

Buyers find furnished homes more appealing than empty ones. It’s easier for them to imagine themselves living there.

Listing photos with furniture will draw more people than pictures of an empty house. If your home is furnished, you’ll be likely to sell it faster.

Buyers tend to offer more money for staged houses than unstaged ones.

Purchasing new furniture can be expensive. If the buyer doesn’t want the furniture, you’ll have to figure out what to do with it.

Renting furniture is more affordable and less of a hassle.

A professional home stager can help you select furniture that will appeal to buyers.

When you sell, you’ll be likely to get a higher price. That will more than cover the cost of furniture rental.