Compass reported increases of principal agent count by 7.7%, up 1,046, and quarterly market share up 4.41%—a jump year-over-year by nine basis points and quarter-over-quarter by 10 points—in Q4 of 2023, boasting respectable averages across the board despite constant challenges facing the market.

Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin shared his satisfaction in the company’s progress in lieu of “the worst residential real estate market in decades,” he said in a release. He said Compass is positioned well for the market recovery, and will reach consistent success since resetting operating expense levels, focusing on growth of agents and sharpening their digital tech platform by adding Performance Tracker, Compass AI enhancements and 1 Click Title & Escrow.

“As we reduced operating expenses, we continued to invest in growth, our agents and our technology platform, the industry’s only proprietary first-contact to close platform. We recruited more than 2,000 principal agents without cash or equity sign-on incentives since eliminating those incentives in August 2022 and we increased the number of principal agents 7.7% in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022. We grew quarterly market share both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2023 and we continued the trend of strong agent retention, achieving 97% principal agent retention in Q4 2023.”

While Compass’ number of transactions fell to 40,621 in Q4 of 2023, declining 4.9% from 2022 at 42,719, transactions nationwide across the market dropped a whopping 9.2% during the same period. Regarding the entirety of 2023, Compass transactions fell to 178,848 from 211,538 in 2022—by 15.5%. Across the U.S. residential market, the decline rate was considerably higher, at 18.7%.

Looking forward, Compass expects to be free cash flow positive for all of 2024, the company stated, with an outlook on revenue of Q1 this year jumping from $975 million to $1,075 million.

Q4 2023 and Full Year Financial Highlights:

Q4 2023 revenue decreased by 1% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, while full year revenue dropped 19% to $4.9 million.

GAAP net loss in Q4 2023: $83.7 million, an improvement of $74.4 million—47%—from Q4 2022 net loss of $158.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 69%—$23.7 million in Q4 2023 compared to $75.3 million in Q4 of 2022.

Operating cash flow increased by 91% for the year, free cash flow by 324.7 million.

Number of principal agents increased 7.7%—by 1,046—to 14,689 in Q4 of 2023, an 4.5% increase from Q3.

Compass expects to be free cash flow positive all of 2024, with a non-GAAP OPEX of $855 million – $875 million.

