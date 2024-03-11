Marcia Fudge, 18th secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has announced her retirement. Her resignation takes effect on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Fudge ends her tenure at HUD after almost exactly three years (she assumed office on March 10, 2021, after Senate confirmation). From her position as HUD secretary, she advocated for affordable housing, with a path to get there by increasing inventory and reforming zoning regulations (the latter a significant challenge, given zoning regulations are largely local and thus out of the federal government’s reach).

Fudge’s official announcement did not include a reason for her stepping down. In an exclusive interview about her retirement with USA Today, though, Fudge called her reasons “mostly personal” (such as a desire to spend more time with family).

As HUD secretary, Fudge acknowledged the institutional barriers that keep homeownership out of reach–such as ongoing income and racial inequality. Under her leadership, the Biden administration created a blueprint for a “Renters’ Bill of Rights” as one path toward affordability. She also understood housing as a wealth-building opportunity, hence HUD programs such as the 2022 “Bridging The Wealth Gap” to help low-income families achieve asset stability.

“We have built a nation on free slave labor, free prison labor—a direct outgrowth of slavery—and free military labor, but there has never been a discussion about equity or fundamental fairness or justice,” Fudge said in a March 2022 speech and Q&A at Harvard University.

While speaking to USA Today, Fudge again used her platform to call for lawmakers to partner and end homelessness: “When you live in the richest country in the world, nobody should sleep on a bench or on the street or under a bridge. It’s just a tragedy.’’

Her progressive rhetoric and strategies have earned Fudge praise from many housing activists. In the wake of Fudge’s announcement, a press release by the National Low Income Housing Coalition–credited to president and CEO Diane Yentel–praised Fudge’s work as HUD secretary and the administration’s ongoing efforts.

“Secretary Fudge consistently – and rightfully – says housing is a human right, and her actions at HUD have utilized all administrative levers to make it so. Her signature initiatives at HUD have been addressing homelessness, engaging with and supporting tenant leaders, and reducing the racial wealth gap in homeownership. On each initiative, she has left an indelible mark, moving our nation closer to achieving housing justice.”

Following Fudge’s retirement, Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will step in as acting HUD Secretary. However, President Biden intends to nominate a replacement for Fudge. The Biden administration’s most recent budget proposal–with plans for investment in as many as 2 million new units–and the president’s remarks at the 2024 State of the Union indicate that the administration will continue to focus on housing even with Fudge’s departure.

Prior to HUD, Fudge served as the congressional representative from Ohio’s 11th District (including the Cleveland Metro area) for 13 years between 2008 and 2021. Per comments to USA Today, she intends to remain a private citizen going forward.

Follow RISMedia for further reporting on any shakeups at HUD.