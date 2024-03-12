As family members age, getting around their living space can become difficult. While curated decor may look nice, too much can actually be dangerous. From tripping over or breaking items to cleaning and rearranging, a living space can become a minefield in no time. When it comes to decorating a home or living space for aging seniors, keep these tips in mind.

Use Fewer Items on Large Surfaces

In home decor, it is common to layer, layer, layer. But this can set aging seniors up for failure. Instead of curating and arranging a busy coffee table, credenza, mantle or countertops, keep it simple. Use items such as bowls with non-breakable decor, coffee table books (not too big or heavy) or even framed family photos. Avoid using candles or tall glass vases even if they are the only item on the surface, as these can be easily knocked over, start a fire or break, causing a large and dangerous mess.

Keep Smaller Items Contained

Many aging seniors have hobbies, and these hobbies should have a designated area. Whether reading, knitting, doing puzzles, etc., creating a zone where these items or tools can be stored is a great way to ensure that items stay together. Plus, it makes it easier to find what you are looking for and put it away in the appropriate spot. This is also a great strategy for items like remotes, as it will ensure they can always be found, limiting confusion.

Isolate Fragile or Sentimental Items

Because many sentimental items are fragile, it is important to keep these in an area with low traffic. Moving these items to areas where they have the least chance of being bumped or moved can limit the risk of losing these items or your aging senior getting hurt. Whether you have a specific room for these items, or utilize high shelves, keeping these items separate will ensure their longevity and safety.

Label Items Throughout the House

From the kitchen to the bathroom to high-traffic living spaces, labels can be a lifesaver. In the bedroom, labeling drawers makes it easier to find specific clothing items. In the bathroom, labeling drawers or cabinets can make it easier to find bathing products, linens or medications. In the kitchen, labeling certain cabinets can make cooking a smooth process. In living spaces, labeling where to place isolated items, such as remotes, jewelry or car keys lessens the chance for confusion and searching for items.