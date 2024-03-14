A bedroom design plan can often take the backseat to higher-traffic rooms, such as the living spaces and kitchen. However, moving your bedroom to the top of your home design priority list can impact how you begin and end each day. A bedroom that is mismatched, cluttered and designed without intention can even make you feel on edge and overwhelmed when you wake up as you go to sleep each night. Transforming your bedroom into a calming escape can positively impact other areas of your life. Read on for ways to create a soothing bedroom retreat.

Eliminate Clutter

Your bedroom may become the landing pad for household clutter, unfolded laundry or other items you want cleared from the main living spaces. Set an intention to keep these items out of your bedroom, and make this a clutter-free zone.

Keep surface areas, such as nightstands and dressers clear.

If you’re prone to pilling clothes on a chair or bench, perhaps you should eliminate this additional seating. You’re less likely to let clothes pile up on the floor than a chair.

Keep a basket discreetly tucked away for any inevitable items that begin to collect in your bedroom, and try to put these items away weekly.

Select a Unified Color Palette

After you eliminate the clutter, select a color palette to help guide the direction of your room. One way to create a color palette is following the 60-30-10 rule to create a unified and intentionally designed space.

60% of a room should be a dominant color

30% should be a secondary color

10% should be an accent color.

Think Through the Layout

When designing your room’s layout, begin with the focal point as a starting point. This is typically a bed in a bedroom, so use the bed’s location and design style as your starting point. The style and material of your bed should guide you as you select other pieces, such as the nightstands, bedding, art and additional furniture.

Then, ensure you have the desired softness underfoot. Whether it’s a wall-to-wall carpet or an area rug, the most crucial factor is the feeling underfoot when you get in and out of bed.

Walkways are another vital factor to consider in your layout. Every room, especially your bedroom, should feel open and have enough room to walk around. There should be at least three feet of walkway space between pieces of furniture and your main paths of navigating the room.

Create a Lighting Plan

Even if the bedroom has recessed lighting, layering in additional lighting sources will help a room feel intentionally designed and complete. As a guideline, each room should have three other lighting sources. In a bedroom, this could mean:

Flush mount ceiling light

Bedside sconces

Floor lamps

Table lamps

Invest In Bedding

Investing in your sleep is one of the most transformative methods of self-care. High-quality sheets and a plush duvet or comforter in natural materials, such as cotton, linen or bamboo, and pillows that support your body type are all elements that will facilitate a good night’s rest.

Allow for Ample Storage

The appropriate storage solutions will help improve how your bedroom functions and feels. A professionally designed closet, case goods in varying heights, such as a dresser and a tall chest, and bedside tables with drawers will help to corral your clothes, accessories and other personal items.

Determine What You Need to Relax

Everyone unwinds differently, so determine what you need to ensure you have a calming space to relax.