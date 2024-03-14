Red and pink aren’t the typical colors in most home design color schemes. However, these two colors can result in a vibrant, happy and warm space, whether used together or separately. If you want to bring more color into your home, consider adding pops of pink and dashes or red throughout to fill it with lots of love.

Shades of Red

Red doesn’t always mean a primary color. Other shades of red include:

Burgundy

Fire engine red

Orange-red

Rusty red

Coral

Ruby red

Incorporate Red In the Details

Red is a bold color, no matter where it’s applied. Making a room entirely red may feel overpowering, so you can introduce this color into your home as an accent. Inspiration for details includes:

Patterned lamp shade

Window treatment trim

Patterned upholstery on an accent chair

Patterned throw pillow

Abstract art

Consider the Color Pairings

When you’re using red in a room, carefully consider the additional color choices. Avoid pairing red with a different primary color, as it can be overpowering or result in a Christmas-feeling space (red and green), a patriotic-looking room (red and blue), or a fast food restaurant (red and orange or red and yellow). Here are some beautiful color pairings.

Red with pale blue is a crisp and classic way to incorporate red into a color scheme.

Red paired with neutrals is a way to keep a room feeling calm and grounded, but with pops of red to add energy and drama.

Red and pink is a tried and true color combination that is playful but can also feel unexpected.

Create an Ombre Scheme

If you want to lean into red wholly, consider an ombre color scheme, incorporating ultra-pale shades of red, like coral to a rich burgundy. The key to ensuring the look looks intentional is selecting shades of red with either warm undertones or cool undertones. Neutrals, such as wood, brass and creams, will help to tie the overall space together.

Shades of Pink

Pink can extend past the walls of a little girl’s bedroom. You can think past pale pink by considering the full spectrum of this bright and cheerful hue.

Bubblegum pink

Dark pink

Bright pink pink

Pale pink

Magenta

Salmon

Pair Pink With Masculine Elements

Pink is typically feminine and saved for nurseries, little girl’s bedrooms, or play spaces. However, painting pink with more masculine elements, such as leather, various wood tones, or rich colors like navy blue or forest green, creates a more layered space with more depth.

Bring In Unexpected Pops of Pink

Applying pink to unexpected areas can be a playful way to incorporate this lively hue in your home. A pale pink ceiling in a navy room will surprise and delight anyone who looks up. Or, hanging wallpaper in a patterned pink on the back of built-in bookshelves is a way to make a room feel more playful.

Go Bold

Leaning into a red and pink color pairing makes a bold statement. Bold red and pink striped walls will make a memorable first impression in an entryway and are the perfect way to transform a powder bathroom.

Red and pink are fun on their own but even more delightful when paired.