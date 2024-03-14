If you’ve been waiting for the spring selling season to kick off your home, this busy real estate season has arrived. Many homebuyers are in the market for a new home in the spring because it aligns with the current school year’s end and allows you to settle in a new home over the summer before a new school year begins. The days are longer, and the snow and ice storms are behind you, making it easier to travel to showings. And houses appear more vibrant and bright, thanks to the greener grass, blooming landscaping and warmer sun.

Prepare to List Your Own Home

If you plan on selling your current home this spring, here are some suggestions to list your home.

Familiarize yourself with market conditions and the local home comparables

Interview real estate agents and set a price you’re comfortable with

Make any necessary home repairs

Declutter the house

Stage the home and have it professionally photographed

Research Neighborhoods

Often, homebuyers know precisely where they want to live. Other times, the ideal neighborhood can be a big question mark. Once you’ve narrowed down your perfect area to several neighborhoods, assess the benefits of each one, taking into consideration:

Schools

Commute times

Nearby public service facilities, healthcare and recreational activities

If the neighborhood has a homeowner’s association

Walkability and proximity to the town’s downtown area

The age of the neighborhood

Understand the Market Conditions

The real estate market is ever-changing, so familiarize yourself with the local market conditions for the areas where you’re looking.

Home comparables, to find out what similar homes you’re looking at have sold for

How long homes are on the market

If the homes are selling above asking price

Are the offers all cash or being financed

Be Familiar With the Taxes

Knowing how much the taxes are for the areas where you’re home searching can prevent any surprises and disappointment after you fall in love with a home and learn how much the taxes are later. While the taxes fluctuate by home, you should have a general sense of the taxes for an area before you begin your search.

Get Your Financial House in Order

Whether you’re financing your purchase with a mortgage or paying all cash, you’ll need to have your financial house in order before you begin your search. Begin by determining how much you can afford and how much you want to pay, as those two numbers may differ. Cash buyers should consult with their financial advisor before making an all-cash purchase, and buyers who will be financing the house with a mortgage should meet with their lender and get a pre-approval letter.

Assemble Your Team

Working with a strong team of professionals can help you find the home of your dreams at a comfortable price. Working with a real estate agent with local knowledge and experience will create creative and competitive offers, which will help make your offers stand out. Additional professionals to have on your homebuying team are a mortgage lender, title company, home inspector and real estate attorney.