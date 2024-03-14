Furniture can be one of the most significant investments you make in your home, so you want to be sure you’re selecting solidly constructed pieces with durable upholstery and built to last. In addition to selecting pieces with expert craftsmanship, they should align with the home’s overall design style, withstand your lifestyle and be functional to how you use your spaces. If you’re in the market for new furniture, read on for ways to fall in love with the perfect furniture pieces for your home.

Determine the Function of the Room

Before you start selecting furniture, it’s essential to determine the room’s function. This will guide you as you begin to create a floor plan for the room. For example, if you have a long living room that spans the front of the back of the house, you may default to selecting several sofas and sets of chairs. However, considering how you’ll use the room may guide you to a different furniture layout.

You may need a space for a small desk or homework area.

Or, your family loves game nights and you need a game table.

Or, you enjoy hosting.

These scenarios may result in a very different type of layout. You could divide the room into two sections, with a conversation area on one end and a game table on the other. You could have two sofas in the middle of the room, with a desk in one corner and a bar area in the opposite corner.

Think Through Your Lifestyle

You may gravitate towards a light, airy design aesthetic, with linen seating and light-colored rugs. However, darker, durable fabrics may be in your best interest if you have a household filled with children and pets. You can still achieve that light and airy look; however, you may choose to ground the space with a darker rug or in a material that can stand up to stains, such as nylon or polypropylene. If you can’t imagine your living area without a light and neutral sofa, be sure it’s in a performance fabric and you’ve spot-tested the fabric swatches.

Create a Floor Plan

Creating a floor plan will ensure that all the furniture you’re eyeing will fit into the space. Carefully measure the room, then triple-check your measurements. As you create the plan, Identify the room’s focal point, then position the furniture to face this point. In a gathering room, it’s often a fireplace or a window.

Hone In on Your Design Style

Create some digital mood boards on Pinterest, or from screenshots you’ve saved. After you’ve compiled this imagery, take note of common themes and elements to help you identify the furniture pieces you’re most drawn to.

Set an Investment Level

Choosing a range of how much you want to invest in the furniture will help you search for the pieces that will align with your lifestyle, space and taste. It will eliminate items that are less than you want to spend, and above the number you don’t want to exceed.