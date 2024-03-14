Buying a home is an emotional process. You want to be sure you end up with the perfect match, in addition to the financial aspect and navigating low-inventory markets, bidding wars and contingencies. Falling in love with a home is the perfect combination of selecting the right neighborhood, finding a home within your price range, meeting all the criteria on your needs list, as well as some of the items on your wants list. As you plan to purchase a new home, read on for the ways to fall in love with the perfect home for you.

Neighborhood

The neighborhood where you live is often as important as the home itself. A neighborhood can impact your quality of life, from your social life, support system, the length of your commute and access to leisure and recreational activities. Researching the neighborhoods is an essential part of the homebuying process, as it will help you assess if the area aligns with your desired lifestyle. Here are some essential factors to consider:

School ratings

Walkability to amenities that are valuable to you

HOA-driven neighborhood amenities like a pool or golf course

Convenient transportation locations, such as easy access to highways and train lines.

Proximity to public services and healthcare

Outdoor parks and indoor recreation facilities

Future development plans

Home Value

Setting a budget range for the amount you’re willing to spend instead of a firm number will give you more flexibility when you begin your home search. When you get pre-approved for your mortgage, your pre-approval amount will likely be higher than the range you set. Avoid looking at homes outside your range so you don’t buy a house that puts you out of your financial comfort zone.

List Your Needs and Wants

Create a house needs and wants list before working with a real estate agent. This list should be divided by the must-haves features and amenities and nice-to-haves. For example, neighborhood, square footage, and the number of bedrooms may be must-have criteria. In contrast, like an updated kitchen, the number of bathrooms and interior details may be nice to have criteria. Thinking about long-term plans and any anticipated family changes will help you create a list that will direct you to the home most appropriate for your family now and in the future.

Lifestyle Changes

While life is full of surprises, there are changes that you can anticipate and, therefore, plan for. If you plan on having additional children, know grandchildren are in the future, expect a significant income change, such as transitioning to a one-income household or taking a professional risk, or moving your office to a home office, consider these lifestyle changes as you search for a home.

Adequate Exterior Space to Expand

Outdoor living space can transform the way you live in your home. Even if you’re home searching in colder weather, take the time to inspect the exterior to see if there is an existing outdoor living area and to determine if there is enough space to create this type of space.

Look Past Cosmetic Flaws

When you’re home searching, it can be easy to get caught up in the cosmetic details, such as the paint, window treatments, flooring, or other features you can easily update. Stay true to your house needs list and envision the houses with your personal touch so that you can find the perfect house for you.