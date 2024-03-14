If a room in your home could use a slight refresh, sometimes a new piece of furniture can do the job. Timeless furniture silhouettes should always anchor your room, but adding smaller trending pieces will keep your home feeling fresh. Updating the accent pieces can give your home a new look without the investment of a total redesign. Here are some trending furniture pieces for 2023 and how they can work in your home.

Brown Furniture

Brown furniture will be at the forefront of many design schemes. From rich walnut to camel-hued boucle accent chairs, shades of brown can span from case goods to upholstery to wall treatments. Shades of brown vary in tone and complexity and can add richness or lightness, depending on your preference. A boucle accent chair that looks like your favorite teddy sherpa coat, a rich brown and cream striped wallpaper, and a burlwood console table can immediately revive a room and make it feel current, yet simultaneously like it’s been there for years.

Metallics

2024 may see an influx of metallics in cool silver, such as chrome or nickel. This could be a metallic bookshelf or etagere, a pair of nightstands with metallic accents, metallic doors on a sideboard table or a coffee or dining table with a metallic base.

Boucle

Boucle has been having a moment, and it may continue to stay around. A boucle chair in a warm tone, such as cream, tan or olive-gray, can add softness and coziness to a room.

Vintage and Antique

The prevalence of shopping for antique and vintage pieces has increased in the last several years due to shipping and manufacturing delays. Buying vintage pieces means there are no delayed lead times, it’s an environmentally-friendly way to shop, and the pieces will be unique to your home.

Embracing the Details

The details make a space and set certain pieces of furniture apart. Tassels, fringe, ruffles and other details can elevate furniture and speak to your personality. From tassels on an ottoman to fringe on an accent chair, these fun details bring new energy and personality into a space.

Darker Wood

Darker wood may begin to replace the lighter-hued wood tones from the last decade. While dark wood, such as walnut, has never gone out of style, it returns to the forefront as the wood of choice. Whether it’s a dining table, desk, etagere or consult table, investing in a rich, dark wood piece will become timeless in your home.

Custom Furniture

Eschewing all trends and investing in custom pieces that reflect your lifestyle and taste are always the most important new pieces for your home. From custom sofas to hand-carved dining tables, these custom items are built entirely to your specifications.