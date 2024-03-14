The first warm day following a bitter winter cold can give you the itch to pack away the heavy winter textiles in favor of lighter and brighter touches throughout your home. The first glimpses of spring can inspire you to create an airy and clean oasis. For more springtime decor inspiration, read on for easy-to-implement tips to help you refresh your home decor for spring.

Swap Out the Textiles

Swap out the accent pillows and throw blankets to update your living spaces instantly. Spring-inspired patterns and hues may include:

Blue and white stripes

An off-white cotton throw blanket

Floral accent pillows

Gingham accents

Incorporate Natural Materials

Living materials in your home design and decor can create a lightened-up yet grounded feel. It’s also a timeliness way to decorate. Additionally, bringing in materials found in nature can give your home an indoor-outdoor feel. Materials you can incorporate include:

Wood helps ground a room, whether it’s the floor, furniture, or woven wood shades.

Marble accents, such as end tables, or decorative accessories like a bowl or utensil holder.

Wool carpet or rugs in a lighter hue. Wool is made without chemicals and resists common household allergens. It’s soft to the touch, dirt-repellent, resists fading and is known for being solid and durable.

Grasscloth wallpaper will create a room that feels approachable and luxurious.

Bamboo window coverings help let more natural light shine through and have a laid-back elegance.

Sisal or jute rugs anchor a dining table, as an entryway rug, a stair runner, a hallway runner, or a living room rug.

Start Fresh

To see your shelves, mantle other surfaces in a fresh light, remove all the items to scheme an updated layout. Spread the items on the floor to assess what you have, remove the items you no longer want to be displayed, and reimagine the placement of the items you will keep.

Seasonal textures, such as cane, wicker and lightened stoneware, and visually light material like crystal, all have a warm weather feel.

In addition to shelf styling, updating your lampshades is a little-known but easy way to help transform a space. Selecting a lampshade in a striped or block-print pattern or a lighter color hue will significantly impact a room.

Eliminate Visual Clutter

Visual clutter can unknowingly bring down a room’s overall look and feel. To help cut down on visual clutter, decant any item in a package you leave out. This means decanting liquids, such as hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and cooking oils, into a visually consistent container. Storing baked goods in a decorative container, such as a cake container, displaying fruit in clear or decorative bowls, and salt, pepper and other frequently used spices into an aesthetic version.

Bring Nature Indoors

Incorporating seasonal greenery throughout the home. Flowing branches, seasonal greenery, potted botanicals, and fresh spring florals can feel relaxed yet elegant and always seasonally relevant.

Refresh the Bedding

Creating a cool place to sleep is a well-welcomed touch as the temperatures rise. Spring is a good time to vacuum, deeply clean the mattress and invest in new bedding, such as linen. Linen bedding is soft, comfortable, breathable, long-lasting and durable. Linen becomes softer with every wash. Its breathable properties help facilitate a cool, restful night’s sleep.