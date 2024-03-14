Whether you own a ski house in the mountains or you’re simply drawn to the aesthetic, a ski house-inspired space means warmth, softness and plenty of cozy elements. Ski house decor is known for its inherent warmth, from durable elements to withstand snowy boots to plus bedding and plenty of spots to curl up and lounge. Read on for ways to incorporate ski house decor in your own home.

Cozy Pillows and Throw Blankets

After a long day on the slopes, curling up in front of the fire may be at the top of your list. Filling your living space with plenty of cozy pillows and throw blankets is key to making this the ultimate resting space. In addition to selecting oversized pillows and blankets in ultra-soft materials, they should also be durable. The pillowcases should be able to come off so you can easily wash them, and throw blankets should be in machine washable fabrics, so you don’t have to be worried about spilling a warm cup of hot chocolate or that apres ski glass of red wine.

Showcase the Windows

Nothing is as relaxing as watching the snow cover the mountains and ground from the warmth of your living room. Whether your windows are floor-to-ceiling, double-hung or casement windows, select window treatments that highlight the exterior views and allow as much natural light as possible.

Hanging the curtain rod above the window casing and at least eight inches beyond the sides of the window will make the window appear more prominent and allow more light to shine through, as the window treatments won’t block the window.

Functional Entryways

The entry rugs at a ski house must withstand snow, ice, salt and slush. Save your decorative rugs for inside the house, and be sure the rugs by the entryway can help protect the rest of your home from the not-so-pretty outdoor elements. In addition to sturdy, weatherproof rugs, create a seating area to safely and comfortably remove ski and snow gear. This seating area should ideally be adjacent to a laundry room so you can easily throw the soaked clothes in the dryer or find a place to hang up the clothing, such as a mudroom with hooks or lockers.

Soft Rugs

After a long day outside in the snow, laying on the ground near the fire can warm even the chilliest bones. When you’re deciding between rugs and carpet for your living areas and bedrooms, be sure to sample every option to be sure it passes the underfoot softness test.

Design Around the Fireplace

Every room needs a focal point, and in a ski house, there’s no better choice than selecting the fireplace as your primary focal point. Position your seating options, such as the sofas and chairs, to face the fireplace while ensuring they are in a layout that facilitates easy and natural conversation.

Decor Elements

The decor selections can transform a regular home into a ski house-inspired escape. Varying warm wood tones on the floor, ceiling beams, mantle and furniture can be the foundation for a welcoming warmth. Layering furniture and other textiles, such as the rug, window treatments, upholstery, pillows and blankets in warm, rich, textured and masculine patterns, such as plaid or herringbone, can all complete a ski house vibe. Hanging seasonally appropriate accessories on the wall, such as vintage snowshoes or art that reflects the outdoor scenery, is the perfect finishing touch.