Your home’s curb appeal is your home’s first impression and can shape a buyer’s perception of your home before they step foot inside. As you prepare to put your home on the market, assessing and refreshing your home’s curb appeal is an essential part of helping your home stand out. Read on for the curb appeal tips every home seller should know.

Assess the Landscaping

Expertly maintained landscaping will elevate instantly your home’s exterior appearance. This includes shaping the bushes and hedges, having an arborist come to trim the tree branches, laying down fresh mulch and adding color with seasonal flowers. How well the landscaping is maintained can often indicate how well the interior of the home is maintained.

Nurture the Lawn

Before you list your home, work with a lawn maintenance company to devise a plan to nourish your lawn. A lush, green lawn will likely catch every buyer’s eye who pulls up to your home. Fertilizing, seeding and even laying down sod can have a transformative effect on your lawn once your home is officially on the market. Weekly mowing and edging will keep it crisp and neat when your home is on the market.

Freshen the Front Door

The front door is your home’s exterior focal point. A fresh coat of paint, new door hardware, a seasonal wreath, a new welcome mat and seasonal planters will create an updated and well-maintained first impression. If your home has a front porch or other outside seating area, make sure this area is set up with accompanying end tables, an outdoor rug and other items that will entice buyers to want to sit down and stay a while.

Clean the Windows

Professionally cleaned windows can enormously impact how a home appears both outside and inside. On the exterior, the home will appear crisp and clean. Inside, more sunlight will shine through and brighten up the entire home interior. If your windows have window boxes, refresh the greenery and flowers with a seasonal selection.

Illuminate the Exterior

While updating the coach lights is unnecessary, adding additional lighting will help illuminate the home and increase the curb appeal even after the sun sets. Incorporating pathway lights to highlight the landscaping or the backyard can highlight your manicured grounds. Shining spotlights on specific selling points, such as your front door, can help draw the eye to these selling features.

Powerwash the exterior

After a long winter, dirt and debris inevitably accumulate on the home’s exterior, including the siding, stone, brick, driveway and walkways. Power washing the exterior surfaces will give your home a clean and fresh look and feel.