Seasonal home maintenance is an unglamorous yet integral part of home ownership. The change of seasons can be hard on a house, so maintaining the interior, exterior and vital home systems will keep it running well and reduce costly and time-consuming repairs. Read on for the spring home maintenance checklist every homeowner should have.

Schedule a Spring Landscaping Clean-Up

Schedule a spring landscaping clean-up to rake the winter leaves, complete necessary edging and trimming, and lay fresh mulch. Reserving and fertilizing the lawn each spring will help keep it vibrant and healthy. Additionally, schedule an appointment with an arborist to inspect trees for dead branches and illness.

During this time, you can also turn on the outdoor spigots to be ready to water your lawn and landscaping.

Assess the Windows

In the spring, there are two crucial window maintenance tasks to complete. Professionally cleaning the exterior and interior windows will remove all the dirt and debris accumulated over the winter and help more natural light shine through your home.

It’s also essential to inspect the windows for any air leaks. Examining them in the spring before turning on the air conditioning can help prevent unnecessary cooling bills once the weather warms up.

Service Seasonal House Systems and Features

Warmer weather home systems and features, such as an in-ground sprinkler system and fire or water features, should be serviced before using them. Schedule appointments with the company that manages the in-ground sprinkler system, the pool maintenance company and the HVAC system, and inspect features such as your outdoor fireplace or fountains.

Inspect the Roof and Gutters

Winters can be hard on a home’s exterior, especially the roof. Snowfalls and ice can make the roof more susceptible to leaks, so inspecting the roof and the gutters before spring arrives is important. In addition to checking the roof for loose or damaged shingles and leaks, clearing out the gutters to remove leaves and debris before heavy spring rain showers arrive is essential.

Deep Clean the Exterior

Over the winter, your home’s exterior is a magnet for dirt and debris. Power Washing your home’s exterior and the surrounding walkways can give it a clean and fresh appearance for a new season.

Walk the Property

Walking the property to check for loose bricks, stones, asphalt and damage to the driveway or other surfaces and structures can make scheduling any necessary repairs more manageable and efficient. Damage over the winter can be inevitable, so making the repairs at once can be more efficient than making repairs as you notice them once spring arrives.

Replace the Batteries in Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

One of the fastest spring maintenance tasks you can complete is replacing the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s a simple task that can be overlooked. Making a rule to change the batteries during daylight savings is an easy way to complete this task twice a year.