When staging a home for sale, the tried and true staging rules should be applied to every home. These rules include removing personal items, selecting furniture to maximize the size of the room and making the home as neutral as possible so buyers can envision themselves living there. However, adding seasonal touches can make a home feel extra special. Consider incorporating these spring details as you stage your home for the spring.

Deep Clean the House

Selling your home in the spring brings a new meaning to spring cleaning. Here are some steps to help this process feel more manageable:

Declutter your home room by room, separating items into those you will throw out, donate and consign.

Once the rooms are decluttered, schedule a deep and thorough professional cleaning. This should include every inch, including baseboards, windows, floors, walls, carpets, window treatments, refrigerator, oven, inside cabinets and drawers and any other space a homebuyer will inspect. This deep cleaning will help to remove both visible debris and stains, as well as any odors

Powerwash the home’s exterior, as well as clean the gutters to remove debris that collected over the winter

Infuse Touches of Spring

Lean on seasonal flowers and greenery to bring the feeling of spring to your home. A vase filled with fresh spring flowers before showings, lighting a candle diffusing a spring-inspired scent, or displaying fresh greenery throughout the house can unite the indoors and outdoors and give your home a seasonal feel.

Additionally, lightened-up throw blankets and pillows on the sofas and chairs can be a subtle yet noticeable touch.

Maximize Natural Light

Natural light is essential year-round, and it’s especially welcomed in the spring. A bright, airy home is one of the first features a potential buyer will notice, and it can help illuminate your home, making it feel more radiant, cleaner and, all around, more beautiful. Open window coverings and consider removing any coverings that block natural light from flooding the room.

Additionally, replacing some of your art pieces with mirrors will help the light bounce around the room.

Play Up the Curb Appeal

Curb appeal is always important, especially during the spring selling season. Here are a few ways to make an instant first impression:

Have the windows professionally cleaned

Trim the trees, bushes and hedges

Lay a fresh bed of mulch

Plant new arrangements in the planters

Powerwash the siding, walkways and deck

Apply a new coat of paint to the front door, if necessary

Stage the Outdoors

When you’re preparing your home for the spring real estate market, consider setting up your outdoor space earlier in the season than you usually would. Staging the outdoor living area with an outdoor rug, outdoor furniture, and potted plants can help buyers envision themselves relaxing and entertaining outdoors once the weather warms up.

Keep a Showing Basket

Create a basket to help you quickly prepare your home for showings and open houses. Fill this basket with cleaning spray and paper towels to wipe down the surfaces, spare garbage bags to empty the trash, and a candle to light. Make sure the basket is large enough to do a clean sweep of items that inevitably accumulate on the countertops.