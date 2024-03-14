If you’ve been mentally preparing all winter to begin your home search this spring, your Zillow searches, neighborhood drives, and school research will start to pay off. With the spring real estate season underway, more and more inventory will hit the market, and your home search will turn into home buying. If you’re a homebuyer ready to purchase your next home, read on for what the spring real estate season may mean for you.

More Inventory

Searching online for homes during the winter can feel discouraging when you repeatedly see duplicate listings. Many consider mid-February the official start of the spring real estate season, so early spring can mean plenty of homes on the market. Many sellers prefer to wait until after the holidays to list their homes, so early spring means the local real estate market begins to emerge from hibernation.

Traveling to Home Showings is Easier

When the weather begins to warm up and the days get longer, it can be easier to go on showings. Less snow and ice on the roads make getting around less stressful, and more sunlight later in the day means you can see homes in the evening in a better light and get a more accurate view of the property.

More Competition

Just like there is more inventory in the spring, more buyers are also looking to purchase a new home. When you’re beginning your home search in the spring, while you’ll have a wider pool of homes to see, you will be competing with more buyers over these homes. You may experience bidding wars, creative negotiation tactics and higher home prices.

Better Idea of the Home’s Exterior

When you’re touring homes in the spring, and the weather has warmed up, you can get a better feel of the exterior. If you’re looking at homes in the winter, you may be dealing with heavy snowfalls and ice, preventing you from getting a full view of the backyard and other exterior areas.

Easier to Move

Once your offer is accepted and you complete the closing process, moving day will be right around the corner. Moving in the spring is considerably easier than moving in the winter when the temperatures are at an all-time low, and you’re covered with snow, slush and ice. While you may encounter a springtime shower, moving in the spring is always preferred to moving during a snowstorm.

Enough Time to Settle in Before the School Year

Home searching in the spring means you’ll likely find, close on, and move into a house early in the summer months. If you have school-aged children, they will have enough to settle into their new house, explore their neighborhood, meet new friends and gain the confidence they need to succeed at a new school.

The beginning of the spring real estate season is exciting, with new inventory coming on the market every week and having motivated sellers.