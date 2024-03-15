“Purchase application volume increased for the week but remains about 11% below last year’s level,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist. “By contrast, refinance volume picked up by 12%, with a larger, 24% increase in the government refinance index. While these percentage increases are large, the level of refinance activity remains quite low, and we expect that most of this activity reflects borrowers who took out a loan at or near the peak of rates in the past two years.”