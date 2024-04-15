BoomTown ROI, a real estate proptech company, has been down for six consecutive days, impacting millions of brokers/agents countrywide.

A real estate broker, who was granted anonymity in order to speak candidly, told RISMedia that BoomTown will not answer any proposed questions. “We personally have 100,000 leads in there. There are currently 3,100-plus companies/teams using BoomTown based on online reports,” the broker said. They claimed that the outage has cost them $75,000 in revenue, as they have over 100,000 contacts registered in the system.

According to BoomTown’s backend website, the company is working “tirelessly” on the restoration process, and the site should be back up at some point this afternoon. The statement read, “The team is actioning a restoration plan that began Friday and continued in phases through the weekend, including limited functionality on sites. We’re working tirelessly to restore full access to BoomTown and its services before end of day Monday, April 15. Thank you for your continued patience!”

BoomTown ROI did not immediately respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for updates.