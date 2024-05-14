A home filled with natural light tops many homebuyer’s wish lists and is an essential home feature for many homeowners. No matter how many light sources you have, nothing replicates the glow of a sun-soaked home. For homes lacking an abundance of natural light, there are some ways you can maximize the light you receive. Read on for ways to maximize the natural light throughout your home

Rethink the window treatments

If your home is filled with heavy drapery or bulky shutters, you can replace these dense treatments with lighter alternatives. Linen curtains, bamboo shades, or outside-mount Roman shades are all options that will allow more natural light to shine through.

Update the landscaping

Often, exterior landscaping blocks interior views of the outdoors and prevents the maximum amount of light from shining in. Removing bulky bushes and trimming back trees and other foliage can make a room feel instantly updated and bright.

Rearrange furniture

Sometimes, more prominent pieces of furniture, such as high-backed chairs, goods, or sofas, are pushed up against the walls and these walls may have windows. Even if these furniture pieces block some of the window space, this still takes away from the light that shines through. Rearranging the furniture so nothing goes above the bottom window sill will allow the maximum sunlight to soak the room.

Clean the windows

It may not seem like your windows are that dirty, let alone blocking the amount of natural light that can shine through. However, after you clean the outside window, the entire room will feel dramatically brighter. Having the windows professionally cleaned twice a year, ideal in the spring and fall, will keep your home feeling light and glowing all year.

Strategically hang mirrors

For rooms with few windows, using mirrors can help the light bounce around more. Hanging a generously sized mirror next to or in front of a window will help the sunlight disperse throughout the room, making it feel lighter.

Replace the windows

If your windows are due to be replaced, consider replacing them with larger windows. If you replace a standard double-hung window with a more generously sized bay window, floor-to-ceiling window, or casement window, the room will automatically appear lighter.

Select paint with a high LRV

Paint colors with a high light reflecting value (LRV) means the pain will reflect the light into the room, making the room feel lighter and more extensive. A paint selection with an LRV greater than 50% reflects more light, which means the room will feel lighter whether or not you have plenty of natural light.

Relying on a few tried-and-true design tricks to maximize natural light can help your home feel sunny and bright.