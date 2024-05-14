Whether you live in the city or suburbs, having outdoor space can feel like the ultimate luxury when the weather allows. With outdoor space, size doesn’t matter; it’s how you use the space that counts. If your outdoor space consists of a balcony or terrace, there are many ways to maximize this outdoor space to make it feel like the ultimate outdoor escape. Read on for outdoor design tips for balconies and terraces.

Add foliage and flowers

Even if your outdoor space is limited, you can still fill it with life. Filling your balcony or terrace with potted plants and hanging flowers can add color and life into a small space.

Taking advantage of the vertical space can maximize the amount of flowers and foliage you can accommodate, such as using a lattice screen to plant climbing plants, such as ivy, climbing roses or hydrangeas, or clematis, hanging baskets with flowers will add additional color, or growing a vertical herb garden. Planting small hedges in planters will result in extra privacy. Or, attaching window boxes to the inside of the balcony can help to line the space with bright colors, while also providing some privacy.

Select larger furniture

While it may sound counterintuitive, selecting larger furniture pieces will help the space feel larger. Fewer pieces of larger furniture will make the area feel larger and more inviting, as opposed to more pieces of smaller furniture can result in the space feeling more cluttered. Creatively selecting pieces such as a chaise lounge or settee can maximize the amount of seating that will fit in the area.

Create room to dine

Even if your space can’t accommodate a full-sized dining table, a bistro table or high-boy table can be perfectly sized. Also, ensuring every seat has an end table to set a drink and small plate, will give you space to enjoy a cup of morning coffee, or enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres with guests.

Unite the interior and exterior

If your balcony or terrace is accessible through glass sliding doors, it’s likely you can see this outdoor area from your main indoor living area. Use complementary colors and materials to make this outdoor area feel like an extension of the interior. This will make both the indoor and outdoor spaces feel more spacious.

Amp up the accessories

An accessory outdoor area can make the area feel like a true living area. An outdoor rug will ground the space, colored or patterned seating cushions and outdoor pillows will bring personality, an outdoor bar cart is the perfect alternative to a full size outdoor bar, and a basket of blankets will keep you warm on breezy summer evenings.

Add lighting

Lighting is a must when you’re creating a cozy outdoor living space. As you enjoy the view your balcony or terrace efforts, string lights, lanterns or cordless lamps will highlight your space and your surrounding views.