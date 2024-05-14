One of summer’s true joys is al fresco dining. Enjoying even the most basic meal outdoors can feel like an escape. Enhancing your outdoor dining space can transform this area from an ordinary backyard into your own oasis. From glimmery lights to beautiful servingware, elevating this space can make every meal, from your morning coffee to leisurely family dinners, feel like an escape. Read on for outdoor dining inspiration to help you transform your backyard into an al fresco paradise.

Designated dining area

Setting up an outdoor dining space to mimic an indoor dining room will create an intentional spot to enjoy a weekend al fresco breakfast or to host a dinner party. Anchoring the dining table with an outdoor rug, having an umbrella for sun protection and having a generously sized table to accommodate extra guests are the anchors of a comfortable outdoor dining area. A summer-inspired tablescape will add an extra-special layer.

Mood lighting

Any outdoor space isn’t complete until the right level of mood lighting is incorporated. String lighting, lanterns, cordless table lamps and pathway lighting are all necessary lighting elements to create a dining space that is both functionally lit and beautifully ambient.

Outdoor prep space

An outdoor kitchen is a must-have for many homeowners. If your house has an outdoor kitchen space, draw attention to this area by creating a kitchen experience. Depending on your needs, having an outdoor refrigerator, ample prep space, storage space and a cooktop will result in an easy-to-navigate outdoor kitchen area.

Outdoor bar

Evenings gathered around an outdoor bar with family and friends can become some of your best summertime memories. You can use this space to gather after a meal or enjoy an evening of casual appetizers. A backyard bar with an outdoor TV, speakers, refrigerator, ice maker and plenty of seating has the potential to become the backdrop of treasured memories for many years to come.

Outdoor speakers

Every outdoor meal is complete with the perfect soundtrack. Strategically installed speakers throughout the backyard will allow you to enjoy your dinner party playlist no matter where you are in the backyard.

Outdoor plates, bowls, silverware, servingware

Investing in outdoor dinnerware means you can still set a beautiful tablescape without worrying about breaking your more formal indoor dining pieces. Outdoor placemats, plates, bowls, silverware and serving ware allow you to enjoy a low-maintenance alfresco meal.

Privacy

When you’re dining outdoors, having a sense of privacy is a must. Whether you have a fence enclosing your property, a pergola, tall hedges, or other landscaping elements, an enclosure around your outdoor dining area will help you relax and unwind as you indulge in dining al fresco.

Outdoor accessories

Like any space, accessories transform it from basic to extraordinary. Decorative citronella candles, blankets for when it gets chilly, decorative cordless table lamps and plenty of seasonal flowers in decorative planters are the final touches that make your outdoor dining area feel extra special.