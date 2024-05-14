Summer is an ideal time of year to buy a home. There is more inventory on the market, the weather is perfect for touring homes, it’s a clean break before the start of a new school year, and if you’re also selling a house, there will be more interested buyers in the market for a new home. Of course, this also means there will be more buyers competing over the same houses you’re looking at. Going into the homebuying process with a plan will help keep you organized and make a successful offer on your ideal home. Here is a summer home buying checklist to follow as you embark on your upcoming homebuying process.

Work with a local and experienced agent

Working with a local and experienced real estate agent will ensure your best interests are kept at the forefront of your mind. This professional will show you properties you may not discover on your own, create a competitive offer, negotiate on your behalf and offer a breadth of local knowledge and experience.

Familiarize yourself with the market

Home prices often jump during the summer months based on demand. Knowing the local comparables, such as the median home values and recently sold homes, will help you feel confident about any offers you extend. If you think a house is overpriced during the summer months and your timing isn’t urgent, you may consider postponing your search until the fall.

Create your non-negotiables

Creating a list of non-negotiables, from your budget range to your must-have home requirements, can help make your home search easier. This list will keep you focused on the homes within your criteria. It will automatically eliminate homes outside your budget range that don’t include essential home requirements, such as location or number of bedrooms. Keeping these non-negotiables in mind as you view properties online and in person will ensure you’re looking for the best homes.

Postpone vacations

If you typically take an extended summer vacation, consider postponing until next year. An extended vacation means you may miss home opportunities, which can be incredibly frustrating if you live in an area with limited inventory.

Move in before the start of the school year

If you have kids, you’ll likely want to be in a new home before the school year begins, especially if you’re switching schools. Beginning your home search early in the summer will increase the odds of you finding your ideal home before the start of the school year.

Make the home inspection a priority

In a competitive market, it may be tempting to skip the home inspection to make your offer stand out. However, as a buyer, a home inspection is a vital part of home buying. The inspection will uncover any potential safety issues and costly repairs if left untreated. Once the home transfers ownership, the owner is responsible for any problems with the home that the seller could have fixed before you signed the final agreement.