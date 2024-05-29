Forbes Global Properties held its second annual European Regional Meeting at Portugal’s exclusive Quinta do Lago Resort. Chair Matt Beall and Board Directors Quentin Epiney and José Ribes Bas welcomed broker owners and management associates from 21 countries and regions for two lively days of discussion, collaboration, and information exchange, as well as property tours and networking gatherings.

Hosted by Francisco Garcia and Pedro Santos of Portugal Forbes Global Properties, the company stated that the information-packed agenda saw attendees delve into the current luxury market as they discussed timely trends and opportunities within their respective markets and the new development arena.

Members and panelists were joined by Forbes Global Properties CEO Michael Jalbert, Chief Operating Officer El Moriarty, Director of Business Development Marcus Benussi and Editors Kitty Finstad and Nielsen Dinwoodie, and included:

Best Invest, The Republic of Turkey

Broker Group, Croatia

Brülhart & Partners SA, Switzerland

Building Heritage, Florence, Rome and Sicily , Italy

Chestertons, London, United Kingdom

Doerfert Immobilien GmbH, Hamburg, Germany

Driven, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

FGP Swiss & Alps, Switzerland and French Alps

Hawai’i Life, Hawaii, USA

India Forbes Global Properties, New Delhi region, India

INTERNO 21, Lake Como, Italy

MAISON Bahamas, The Bahamas

Groupe Mercure, France

Portugal Forbes Global Properties, Portugal

Private Property Global, Sydney, Australia

RI Properties, Monaco

Rimontgó, Valencia, Spain

Roula Rouva Real Estate, Greece

RR&CO, United Arab Emirates

Benussi stated that he was struck by the culture of collaboration between members, many meeting for the first time. “On one property tour under the sun of Portugal, I was in a group with brokers from Australia, Germany, Italy, Greece. Not just brokers, but experts. People at the highest level of professional real estate consultancy sharing ideas, opinions and incisive insights. What was on display was not just their business successes but also a communality of mindset, values and personal attitudes. This is what’s making Forbes Global Properties a one-of-a-kind network.”

Jalbert stated that he echoed this sentiment: “This event embodied that common sense of purpose and trust we’ve been building over the past year. It showed the power of independent brokerages working together across markets and borders. Everyone I spoke with shared how proud they were to be part of the Forbes brand, how at home they felt with their global colleagues. There was also a palpable sense of anticipation that this is just the start of our new strategic vision.”

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.