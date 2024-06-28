Creating a memorable luxury rental experience comes down to focusing on every touchpoint your guests have with you and the property. The first touchpoint is how you market your property to these individuals and how your property brand can help attract them. You’re marketing an experience as much as a place to stay. Read on for inspiration on ways to market your luxury rental property.

Create a Luxury Brand

Attract guests to your property by building a brand around it and providing them with the experience of staying there. You can create this brand on social media, playing up the local area amenities such as restaurants, shopping, fitness, spas, and the details of the home and any luxury accents that your guests can use within the home. Having professional photos and videos taken of the property that are a mix of close-ups, the entire room, and property shots, as well as drone photos, will give potential guests a glimpse into the experience they could have. Ensuring the property has a website with a blog featuring aspirational content will further build your overall brand.

Design a Welcome Experience

When guests arrive at the property, they should be able to take a deep breath and be immediately comfortable. Before your guests arrive, provide them with details for a local car service, grocery delivery, equipment rentals, personal chef, and any additional services that will result in a luxurious stay. When guests walk in the door, there are small perks that can go a long way in creating a five-star welcome experience, such as slippers by the front door, a fresh fruit plate in the refrigerator, cold beverages, having the luggage racks set up, the air conditioning on and soft, relaxing music playing. A hand-written welcome note will create a personal and welcoming final touch.

Create a Detailed Property Manual

When guests arrive at your home, they should be able to access printed and digital property manuals easily. This manual should include your recommended restaurants and nightlife spots, boutiques, spas, fitness options, grocery and specialty shops, and local area attractions. Recommendations for private chefs, sommeliers, at-home massages, private yoga or pilates instructors, and personal trainers should all be included in the manual. Additionally, a how-to section should provide information on how to operate the smart home technology, the internet password, details on garbage pick-up day, and any details unique to the house’s inner workings.

Determine the Level of Service

There are many ways to maintain a rental property, so defining how you will keep your property when guests are there is essential. Guests should have a designated person to call for maintenance issues and a level of concierge service. You can also decide what level of housekeeping your rental experience will entail, whether it’s having a housekeeper visit daily, every other day, or not until after the stay is complete.

Guests are staying at your property to enjoy a luxury vacation experience. Investing in the best linens, towels, robes, soaps, lotions, other personal care items, wool carpet underfoot, cashmere throw blankets, state-of-the-art appliances, high-end home technology, luxury cooking oils, and spices, readily available charging docks, and any other luxury accents that will help your guests remember their stay long after their vacation is complete. All these little details will also help you create content to attract guests to your luxury rental brand.