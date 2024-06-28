As a rental property owner, you likely aren’t at the property every day or even regularly. However, you’ll want to keep your investment safe and secure. Home technology can help you manage your property from afar, providing both you and your guests with peace of mind.
Why Invest In Smart Home Technology?
As a vacation home owner, you and your guests will benefit from investing in technology. Below are some of the top benefits:
- Improved appeal to tenants: A property equipped with the latest technology can appeal to guests looking for conveniences, such as keyless entry or smart thermostats.
- Higher security: A secure rental property will bring peace of mind to both you and your guests. From exterior security cameras to video doorbells, a secure property is a selling point.
- Saves electricity: As a property owner, there are ways you can reduce your energy bills to help maximize your rental profits. Reducing the overall energy usage of the property can help lessen your energy costs. Smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances are some of the best ways to save on electricity.
- Offers convenience perks: Technology offers guests conveniences, such as controlling the music, temperature, lighting, and locks with voice commands or via a remote. Additionally, as the property owner, you can be sure all these conveniences are off when the property is not being rented.
- Manage the property from afar: As a property owner, there are many times when you will need to be at the property to handle maintenance and cleaning and ensure it’s up to your standards. However, there are also times when you can handle some of these tasks from your smartphone, such as reprogramming the smart lock, controlling the lighting, or checking the appliances.
Smart Home Technology to Consider
Below is some technology to consider incorporating throughout the house, if you own a vacation rental property.
- A smart thermostat will allow you to control the temperature when the property is vacant.
- A smart lock can offer your guests a keyless entry system, so you can reprogram the keypad for every guest.
- A smart smoke detector will provide essential safety updates on your mobile device.
- Smart lighting will allow you to control the lighting when the property is vacant. You can set timers and adjust the lighting so it always appears someone is home.
- A video doorbell will provide insight into activity around your property when the property is unoccupied.
- Smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa can be a perk for your guests. They can enjoy music, ask questions, and control any home automation systems you have connected to the device.
- Smart appliances will give you peace of mind that they are off when the property is unoccupied, and you can’t check on them.