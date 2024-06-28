As a rental property owner, you likely aren’t at the property every day or even regularly. However, you’ll want to keep your investment safe and secure. Home technology can help you manage your property from afar, providing both you and your guests with peace of mind.

Why Invest In Smart Home Technology?

As a vacation home owner, you and your guests will benefit from investing in technology. Below are some of the top benefits:

Improved appeal to tenants: A property equipped with the latest technology can appeal to guests looking for conveniences, such as keyless entry or smart thermostats.

Higher security: A secure rental property will bring peace of mind to both you and your guests. From exterior security cameras to video doorbells, a secure property is a selling point.

Saves electricity: As a property owner, there are ways you can reduce your energy bills to help maximize your rental profits. Reducing the overall energy usage of the property can help lessen your energy costs. Smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances are some of the best ways to save on electricity.

Offers convenience perks: Technology offers guests conveniences, such as controlling the music, temperature, lighting, and locks with voice commands or via a remote. Additionally, as the property owner, you can be sure all these conveniences are off when the property is not being rented.

Manage the property from afar: As a property owner, there are many times when you will need to be at the property to handle maintenance and cleaning and ensure it’s up to your standards. However, there are also times when you can handle some of these tasks from your smartphone, such as reprogramming the smart lock, controlling the lighting, or checking the appliances.

Smart Home Technology to Consider

Below is some technology to consider incorporating throughout the house, if you own a vacation rental property.