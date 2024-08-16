The kitchen is the backdrop for serving nourishing breakfasts, prepping lunches, after-school snacks, family dinners and as a go-to homework spot. As your household prepares for back-to-school season, refreshing this hard-working space can help you feel prepared and in control of the busy season ahead. Read on for the back-to-school kitchen refresh your home may need.

Smart Appliances

Warming drawer: Busy schedules can make it hard to sit down for a meal simultaneously. A warming drawer keeps dishes warm while the other dishes continue to cook, keeping meals warm for those coming home after evening activities.

Smart oven: A smart oven allows you to preheat it from your phone before you arrive home, helping to reduce cooking time.

Smart refrigerator: Smart refrigerators are equipped with cameras to see the fridge’s contents from your smartphone, making it easier to keep your fridge stocked with the needed items.

Smart dishwasher: A smart dishwasher has advanced sanitizing capabilities, which may help your family stay healthier. An associated app can also alert you that the dishes are clean and ready to be unloaded.

Lighting

Refreshing the lighting is an easy way to make a space feel brand-new. Replacing the pendant lighting over the kitchen island can have a transformative effect. Under-cabinet lighting can help you navigate mornings before school, and small table lamps on the kitchen counters can help brighten up the space when the sun inevitably sets earlier.

Create a Command Center

Back-to-school means an influx of papers, invites and art projects that need to be filed. A command center in the kitchen can help you easily corral these items before they take over the entire room. Whether it’s a full desk or a single cabinet dedicated to this zone, start with an empty space and empty storage containers and accessories because this space will fill up faster than you’re prepared for.

Refresh the Containers

Assess your food storage containers and discard and replace the ones that have seen better days. Containers for lunches and leftovers will help make meal prep more effortless in the new season.

Clear Out the Drawers

Spend an hour emptying the kitchen drawers and throwing out the kitchen accessories, tools and appliances you no longer need, which are broken or have lost their match. Thoroughly wipe down the inside of the drawers and refill them with the items that get to stay.

Check Expiration Dates

The changing of seasons is a good time to check expiration dates and eliminate expired items. Focus on condiments, spices and dry goods in the pantry.

Stock the Snacks

Restock your family’s go-to lunch and snack items and favorite beverages so snacks and refreshments are easily accessible to everyone.

Accessory Refresh

Incorporating new home decor accessories in your kitchen can help it feel like a new space. Art on the walls, trays for the counter to display items such as table lamps, frames, art and aesthetic kitchen accessories can be all you need to refresh the room.