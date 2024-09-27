The right lighting can transform a home. Homes filled with natural light feel like they are glowing from within, and the ideal mix of lighting sources when the sun goes down can help illuminate a house from all angles. Blending multiple lighting sources and styles will help create a layered and inviting environment from sunrise to sunset. Read on for home lighting do’s and don’ts.

Home Lighting Dos

Maximize Natural Light

Maximizing the amount of natural light a room receives is the best way to illuminate a room. Twice a year, ideally in the fall and spring, have the windows professionally cleaned to remove the dirt, dust, and debris that collects on the exterior windows and can block light from entering. Also, trim back overgrown bushes or trees that may be blocking the sunlight from shining through. Replacing these dense or opaque window treatments with lighter alternatives, such as linen curtains, bamboo shades, or outside-mount Roman shades, will allow more natural light to shine. Lastly, moving oversized furniture away from the windows will allow more light to fill the space.

Layer Lighting Sources

Layering various lighting sources, such as pendants, sconces, picture lights, and lamps, can create a thoughtfully illuminated space. Ambient, task, and accent lighting are the sources to consider when making your home’s lighting plan.

Incorporate Ambient Lighting

Ambient lighting, also known as general lighting, is the room’s primary light source. It illuminates the entire room and is usually overhead.

Types of Ambient Lighting Include:

Recessed lighting

Chandeliers

Pendants

Sconces

Floor lamps

Include Task Lighting

Task lighting focuses on illuminating a specific area of the room. Carefully considering the tasks you complete in each room will help you select the types of lighting you need to complete them most efficiently.

These Tasks may Include:

Prepping food in the kitchen: Under cabinet lighting, table lamp

Reading before bed: Bedside sconce or table lamp

Reading in the living room: Table lamp

Working at your desk: Table lamp

Working throughout your home: A cordless table lamp you can carry with you

Add Accent Lighting

Accent lighting is the jewelry of the room. This lighting highlights particular elements in the home, such as art, built-ins, bookcases, or other decorative items.

Types of Accent Lighting Include:

Art lights hung above a piece of art to illuminate the piece or hung on a bookshelf

Sconces on a bookshelf to highlight the bookshelf and the decor pieces that are displayed

Candlelight on the dining table

Home Lighting Don’ts

Block the Windows

Blocking the windows is the easiest way to prevent natural light from entering your home. A room flooded with natural sunlight has a look and feel that can’t be replicated, even with the best interior lighting sources.

Rely on a Single Light Source

A room with one light source can feel dark, drab, and uninspired. Layering at least three various light sources will result in a space that feels intentionally designed and instantly welcoming.

Ignore the Lightbulb Temperature

The lightbulb temperature has the most significant impact on the feel of the lighting. Light bulbs between 2500 and 2700 Kelvins offer the warmest, coziest glow. Look at the box to ensure the lightbulbs you select are within this range.