As summer Fridays come to an end and the casual feeling of summer becomes a memory, giving your home office a refresh can help you mentally transition into a new season. This time of year means fresh starts, with the beginning of the school year, a new season, and changing temperatures. If you’re craving a refresh in your workspaces, read on for home office updates to inspire fall productivity.

Add Soundproofing Elements

To maximize your ability to concentrate, adding soundproofing elements can help to block out exterior noise so you can focus. If you’re building an office, you can install acoustic panels and additional installation behind the walls. For an existing office, layering plush rugs, window treatments, wallpaper, and wall art can help add extra insulation.

Rethink Your Desk

Incorporating a treadmill desk will allow you to walk in place when you work or take calls. This will help you reach your step goals on days with back-to-back calls, boosting your energy and even creativity. Instead of a traditional desk, a generously sized round table in the center of the room can double as a desk. It might be your choice if your children join you in doing homework after school while you finish emails. Or if you need a space to spread out projects and physical papers.

Invest in Layered Lighting

The proper lighting will help energize you, calm you, and focus on what you need to accomplish during your work day. The first light source should maximize the natural light in your space. Then, layering in floor lamps, desk lamps, sconces, and ceiling lights, such as flush mount lighting, will all contribute to the atmosphere you want to create.

Update the Accessories for Autumn

As you decorate the rest of your home for autumn, include your home office in the decor plan. Bringing in fall foliage, autumn-inspired scents, and textiles in autumnal hues will help you celebrate the season, even if you’re deep in spreadsheets.

Refresh Your Video Call Background

Whether your video call background faces the windows, shelves, or wall of art, refreshing it could give you a mental boost and the feeling of a fresh start. Rearrange and update the shelf decor, move around the art, and reconfigure where your desk is for a video call background that feels new. Keeping this background neutral and understated will ensure your message—not your decor—remains the most important aspect of the call.

Keep it Comfortable

A sofa or a chaise lounge can be a perfect alternative to a desk if you need to sit in a desk chair all day. Additionally, having throw blankets to stay warm, blue light glasses to protect your vision, a coffee station, and a small refrigerator to store cold beverages can help increase your comfort and productivity.