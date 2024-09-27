A home is the backdrop for many treasured family traditions. A home’s design isn’t all about making a beautiful space but creating an atmosphere to grow these traditions year after year. From the spaces you create to how the home feels, there are many ways to leverage design to create memories that will last a lifetime. Here are some ways to use interior design to create long-lasting family traditions.

Create a Game Room

Having a game room in your home is one way to have a spot for the family to gather for regular or impromptu game nights. Transforming an area of your home into a game room, with a table, enough chairs, and easily accessible storage to house the games, can give your household a spot to gather and connect (and have a screen-free zone).

Consider the Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands are more than a place to prepare food. They often become a home’s central gathering spot, from having coffee in the morning, after-school snacks in the afternoon, an evening glass of wine, and a palace where many meaningful conversations occur. Comfortable counter stools will provide a place to sit back, relax and gather. Or, building a banquette off the island will create a cozy gathering spot right in the middle of the kitchen action.

Build a Pizza Oven

If your family is a group of pizza connoisseurs, installing an outdoor pizza oven can take your Friday night tradition to the next level. It’s a place you can gather around as you cook, eat, and enjoy your homemade pie.

Facilitate Movie Nights

Whether in a home theater or a family room filled with an oversized sectional for gathering, family movie nights aren’t complete without plenty of blankets, a place to set your snacks and beverages, fresh popcorn, and good views of the screen.

Honor Your Family Heritage

Incorporating elements of your family heritage throughout the home can help your family feel connected to previous generations. Weaving in old family photographs and pieces that honor your family’s heritage, such as textiles, art, or mementos, can bridge the gaps between generations.

Consider the Backyard

Some of the best family nights are spent gathered outside. Creating an outdoor living room for your family is a palace where you can connect outdoors, whether making s’mores around an outdoor fireplace, having family movie nights under the stars, or having an annual summer yard game day.

Cooking Nights

If your family loves to cook together, having a kitchen that accommodates multiple cooks in the kitchen will create a space for everyone to enjoy. Ample walkways, plenty of counter space, comfortable stools, and easily accessible utensils will give everyone a chance to contribute.

Family traditions are important because they strengthen family bonds and create long-lasting happy memories.