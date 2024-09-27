Adding exterior elements throughout your home can help your interiors feel grounded and calm. As the temperatures dip and you spend more time indoors, these natural elements can give you a sense of connection to the outdoors that you might crave. When incorporating fall decor into your home’s design scheme and you desire a connection to the outdoors, these natural elements can create an autumnal scene.

Create a Fall Foliage Color Scheme

Various tones of tan, chocolate, rust, deep green, ochre, orange, red, and bronze are all autumnal hues that you can incorporate into your home. These natural colors can help your home feel grounded and connected to the outdoors. Here’s an example of how you can create a fall foliage color scheme:

Layer tan, natural fiber rugs

Hang art in shades of deep green

Display fall greenery and foliage in a bronze vase

Add seasonal throw pillows in shades of ochre and blue

Select accents and accessories in autumn colors

Bring in Seasonal Foliage

Organic greenery, seasonal flowers such as mums, generously sized branches, or potted plants in shades of rich purple, fiery red, or burnt orange can instantly bring a fall look and feel to your home. Incorporating this foliage in different rooms of the home can add texture and color and is a low-effort, high-impact way to bring the feeling of fall indoors.

Incorporate Wood Accents

Whether it’s wood floors, furniture, or accents, solid wood can help ground a home. Wood in the home mimics what you would find in nature. Wood accents, such as accent tables and decor pieces like bowls and picture frames, are all subtle ways to bring in more wood pieces as you decorate for fall.

Select Warm Stone Pieces

Warm shades of marble and stone can bring both a natural element and warmth into your home. Decorative marble trays to corral counter items, a marble bowl in the entryway, and a marble-topped coffee table are all subtle ways to incorporate this material.

Diffuse Autumnal Scents

Whether you prefer candles, diffusers, or air fresheners, selecting an autumnal scent can bring the essence of the season into your home. Scents are personal, so leaning into the scents that remind you of fall, such as a seasonal floral, a masculine woodsy aroma, scents of tobacco and leather, pumpkin spice, or apple cider, are all ways to infuse fall throughout your home.

Choose Fall-Inspired Natural Textiles

Natural textures, such as wool, linen, or cotton, can subtly shift how you feel as you lie in your bed, relax on the sofa, sit in a chair, or cuddle up under a throw blanket.