A slippery surface can cause a lasting accident for people of any age but can be particularly threatening if there are young children or elderly adults in the home. Whether you are preventing a slippery accident indoors or outside, there are some helpful tips you can implement to keep everyone safe.

Interior Slip Prevention

Interior slip prevention is most important in spaces with hard floors and a risk of water spillage. Areas of the home that are most commonly culprits for slip issues include laundry rooms, entryways, kitchens, and bathrooms. For these spaces, be sure to implement some interior slip-prevention techniques to keep everyone safe and slip-free.

Dry Floors Quickly

Dry spills or messes quickly. Water left on the floor can be a dangerous issue and creating good habits as a household will go far to create a safe space long-term.

Use Non-Slip Rugs and Mats

Place a non-slip rug or mat in high-traffic areas that may often get wet, like the kitchen, the bathroom, and entryways. Be sure to look for mats featuring grippy or rubber backing to ensure that the mats stay secure and in place while in use.

Install Grab Bars and Adhesive Strips in the Bathtub or Shower

The bathtub or shower is a naturally slippery place in the home. Particularly for fragile individuals who may have issues with balance, this can be a dangerous zone. Install grab bars in the space and use adhesive strips or designs on the bottom of the bathtub to provide extra traction.

Exterior Slip Prevention

Outdoor spaces can be particularly slippery during inclement weather or during summertime if you have a pool or other water features.

Ensure Proper Lighting

Outdoor spaces can be a trip Hazard already at, and when you add in slippery surfaces due to inclement weather, this can spell disaster. Keep your outdoor space well-lit for nights or evenings when guests or household members need to access the area safely.

Use Anti-Slip Treatments on Walkways

Tile, stone, or concrete can all be very slippery when wet. If your walkway is too smooth and promotes a slip risk throughout the year, consider using anti-slip treatments to add extra grip.

Check Handrails and Balcony Fencing

Hand rolls and balcony fencing are there to support you if you happen to slip. Especially during seasons when inclement weather may be possible, check your handrails and fencing to make sure they will support an adult struggling to keep their balance.