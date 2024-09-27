If you’re planning to take your luxury home to market, it takes working with the right team, from a skilled luxury real estate agent, a thoughtfully crafted marketing plan, an expert stager, and a professional photographer, to name a few. Listing a luxury home is slightly different than a mid-range home, as it’s a smaller, more discerning buyer pool. The home needs to be tailored thoughtfully to these buyers, and the marketing efforts need to showcase the experience of living in the home instead of simply staging the home’s features. Read on for ways to successfully sell your luxury home.

Partner With a Luxury Selling Expert

Working with a luxury real estate agent is the first step to selling your luxury home successfully. This professional should have proven experience in your local luxury market and can create a customized marketing plan to showcase your house.

Craft a Carefully Researched Offer Price

Once you find a real estate agent with experience and knowledge of the local luxury real estate market, crafting the offer price is essential. Crafting the offer price can be more difficult for a luxury home since there aren’t as many comparables as a mid-range home. If the home is priced too low, you won’t get what you deserve for the property; alternatively, if it’s too high, it can sit on the market too long, ultimately making it more difficult to sell.

Create Exclusivity

Regardless of the type of home, open houses can attract many visitors who are simply curious about the house. This curiosity peaks even more so with luxury homes. Creating exclusivity around your home is essential to eliminate the curious neighbors and bring in serious buyers. Private showings, broker open houses, and invite-only events showcase your property and bring in the people most inclined to make an offer. These events may include decor, entertainment, catering, and cocktails — all elements of a swanky soiree and can help your home sell.

Design a Buyer Profile

The luxury home buyer profile is specific. Every marketing effort should be designed with this buyer profile in mind. This hyper-specific marketing will reach the buyers who will most likely extend an offer. Your real estate agent’s luxury home selling experience should help craft this profile.

Sell the Lifestyle

Living in a luxury property implies that the home affords a particular lifestyle. Highlighting this lifestyle in the staging efforts can help buyers envision themselves living there. Staging the home in a way that tells a story, such as setting the outdoor dining table, lighting the outdoor fireplaces, and setting out glasses of wine and cozy throw blankets, can help buyers envision themselves hosting in the sprawling backyard. Or, staging the kitchen and dining space with plenty of appetizers, champagne, a curated playlist, and cocktail party accessories can help a buyer imagine their next cocktail party at home.

Sweeten the Deal

To help your home stand out even more to buyers, consider including some added perks. This will create additional value for buyers. This may mean including the custom sofa in the living room, the custom dining table in the dining room, the custom stools around the kitchen island, or the outdoor furniture set.

An aspirational marketing approach to the ideal buyer will help your home reach the perfect buyer for your property.