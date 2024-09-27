With the temperatures cooling down, the holidays on the horizon, the school year underway, and end-of-year deadlines looming ahead, many homebuyers have planned to buy a new home on hold until spring. If you’re in the market to buy, this time of year means you may end up with your ideal home with less competition. If you’re on the fence about buying now or waiting until the spring, read on for the best reasons to buy a home this fall.

Less Competition

Many homebuyers aim to close on a new home by the end of the summer. If you move your deadline to the end of autumn, you may face less competition when you look for homes. Less buyers on the market means fewer offers, which means you’re less likely to enter a bidding war, which will result in a higher selling price.

Reduced Financial Pressure

With less buyer demand, there may be less financial pressure. Your offer price may be lower than the number you may have felt inclined to make during peak summer real estate season. You may also have more room to negotiate with the seller if there is less buyer demand.

Enjoy a New Home for the Holidays

Being in a new home for the holidays is the perfect way to make it feel like home. Decorating the home with your treasured holiday decorations and incorporating your new favorite traditions can help you feel settled in. Once the holidays are over, you can spend the slower pace of January and February unpacking and planning your new house projects.

Participate in the Local Holiday Traditions

Many towns have their unique holiday traditions. Living in a new house during the holidays will allow you to participate in these traditions, meet neighbors, and feel included in the community.

The Sellers are Motivated

In areas that are predominantly seller markets, homeowners often feel inclined to put their homes on the market to see how high they could sell for. This price could be well over market value, but it could still sell if there’s limited inventory. However, if a homeowner decides to put their home on the market in the autumn, they’re likely a serious seller and will be willing to negotiate with you to close the deal fairly. Motivated sellers may sometimes list the home for less than they would if they listed it during the prime spring or summer real estate season.

Take on Fall Landscaping Projects

When you buy a home in the spring, the trees may still be bare, and the landscaping sparse. Buying a home in the fall allows you to see the trees and other landscaping elements so you can conceptualize a landscaping plan for the spring. Also, lawn treatments like grub prevention, planting spring bulbs, fall mulching, fertilizing, and seeing are best done in the fall to help position your lawn for a beautiful spring.

Being flexible with your buying timelines can be an advantage in the long run. Working with a trusted real estate agent can help you navigate every step of the process.