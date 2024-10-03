Keeping your home clean can feel like an uphill battle–especially if you have a home with children in the household. Thankfully, there are some habits that can easily be tackled regularly that will ensure that making your home easy-to-clean isn’t difficult. Whether you are cleaning up the messes of a large family or a small household, these four habits can make cleaning less of a chore, and more of a quick to-do that is easily checked off your list.

Daily Wipedown

Starting each task with a clean service can make all of your daily life chores far more simple. A quick wipedown of all services can do wonders to keep your home clean and ensure that crumbs and clutter don’t get out of control. Use a gentle all-surface cleaner with a fragrance that you love to be able to quickly tackle multiple surfaces in the home. Want to get kids involved? Opt for a natural and chemical-free solution that is safe for children and pets.

Weekly Declutter

Between school papers, junk mail, promotional trinkets or party favors a lot is coming into your home that doesn’t need a place to stay. Doing a quick weekly declutter can prevent things from accumulating over time and can ensure you don’t need to spend an entire day decluttering the house. Keep a donation box next to the door or in the closet to place items in as they appear.

Clean the Shower After Each Use

Accumulated soap scum, mineral deposits and water spots can be a pain to tackle all at once. To mitigate this, use a shower squeegee to remove water droplets from glass shower doors and spray a daily shower cleaner on your tub and tile surfaces after you use the shower. This will prevent buildup and keep you from needing to spend a bunch of time on your hands and knees scrubbing your shower.

Closing Tasks

Think of yourself like a restaurant worker in your own home. Staff is responsible for specific closing duties that will ensure a functional space in the morning. On hectic nights, be sure that you’re at least checking off your closing tasks; these are essential to-do’s like taking out the trash, wiping down surfaces and clearing the space enough that morning chores and daily routines will be accomplishable. No one wants to start the day at a deficit, so be sure to check off your closing duties even on days with chaotic schedules or sick days.