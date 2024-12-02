Those in the business of helping people buy and sell property understand how more frequent weather disasters and other effects of climate change can have an impact on real estate. Beyond using the office recycle bin, there are other subtle ways REALTORS® who are interested in reducing their global footprint can contribute. Here are three ways.

Find ways to reduce your team commute

REALTORS® often spend a lot of time behind the wheel, from open houses to client consultations and back again. While that’s difficult to change in some areas, in others there are ways to reduce the amount you and your team drive and thus contribute auto emissions.

If you work from home, you can cut out the commute entirely. Depending on how close to the office you live, try biking or walking. If you live near public transit, you can take advantage of it. Even doing an office carpool will cut into the emission rates (if you have 1-2 cars going back and forth every day instead of 10-12.)

List environmentally conscious homes

A recently renovated home can be an eye-catching feature on a listing. If your clients are thinking about renovating their home to give it a market boost, talk to them about how they can make those changes eco-friendly.

Use solar panels for power. Buff up the home’s insulation to reduce reliance on oil-burning heat. Install smart meters to track and gauge energy consumption. A lot of touches like this can make a home seem more attractive to buyers. You can enjoy the branding of an environmentally friendly REALTOR® and know you’re making a positive community impact too.

Information-sharing with your team

No one individual can affect change beyond a certain point. If you’re working on a team, you probably already understand that–if you’re trying to make your business more environmentally friendly, talk with your teammates about how to follow suit.

One example of that – the effects of climate change are starting to be reflected in other areas for homeowners as well, such as higher homeowner insurance costs. What used to be a fairly straightforward process is now more complicated due to more frequent and severe weather events. Some insurers have paused writing new policies in some states or even opted to pull out from high-risk areas entirely. Sharing this information with your team if you are in an affected area provides them helpful materials to then pass along to their clients.