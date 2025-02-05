Above, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid

Alicia Cervera Lamadrid

Managing Partner

Cervera Real Estate, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Miami, Florida

https://cervera.com

Region served: Southeastern Florida

Years in real estate: 45

Number of offices: 10

Number of agents: 350

Favorite part of your job: Working with the people, both agents and clients.

Please describe some of the current trends you’re seeing in your market right now.

In addition to Miami continuing to attract higher and higher net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs are also choosing to buy permanent residences within the city, moving their businesses to the area in order to raise their families. This is creating more interesting employment opportunities for the general population, creating a city that will remain viable in the long term.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

Miami is a really vibrant city, with the texture, richness and diversity that great cities possess. Organically diverse from its inception due to being a city built by immigrants, Miami has an incredibly vibrant urban core that’s attracting more and more people from different cultures to the area’s neighborhoods, which offer a diversified lifestyle. You have all of these transient, wonderful things that happen in the city, and you have this whole population that really embraces it, even if this isn’t their primary residence.

In what ways do you see the industry and market evolving throughout the year?

I’m very bullish on 2025. Miami has attracted enormous wealth in recent years, with Covid being a huge tipping point for us. That trend continues to grow, which has not only enhanced our tax base, but has also led to the development of more infrastructure. We’ve also had many billionaires who have not only relocated to Miami, but have relocated their businesses as well. There are many dynamic factors that I believe position the city for a wonderful 2025 and beyond.

What is your best piece of advice for agents looking to advance into more leadership-oriented positions?

I would tell them to pick a lane—and by that, I mean surround yourself with the people you would like to become. If you admire a company, or you admire a leader, go work with that company or leader. But make sure your values are aligned with whichever company you pick, and that you have access to the people within the company who make it great. My other advice is to pick good mentors and stick with it, because this is hard work. You must stay principle-centered, understanding that you’re providing a service and that, for most people, buying a home is the largest investment they’re ever going to make—so treat it that way, love it that way and respect it that way.

What attracted you to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE)?

We’re an independent real estate company, and while that independence is important to us, we also lead with service, which is provided by everyone in the company—from top to bottom. Being in an international city, it’s important to be part of a network that allows us to connect with the world, and LeadingRE allows us to do that efficiently. Not only do we have access to LeadingRE’s network of agents, but we also have access to the information and the professionals they collaborate with. It’s a spectacular platform that has given us access to the best professionals at the highest level throughout the world, and it’s been a wonderful partnership that has allowed us to join a club of top-tier professionals whose values are very much aligned with the same goals in mind.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com.