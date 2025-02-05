A fierce thunderstorm, hurricane or tornado can turn tree limbs, lawn furniture and other objects into projectiles. If an object gets blown from your yard to your neighbor’s property and causes damage, figuring out who’s responsible for repairs can be tricky.

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Wind Damage?

Homeowners insurance typically covers wind damage, but that’s not true everywhere. Some areas have a high risk of windstorms, and coverage for wind-related damage is not included in standard homeowners insurance policies.

Can You Be Held Responsible for Wind-Related Damage to Your Neighbor’s Property?

If your homeowners insurance policy covers wind damage, and a branch or another object gets blown around in a storm and damages your house or another structure on your property, your insurance should cover it. Things can get more complicated if an object gets blown from your yard to the property next door and causes damage.

If a storm hurls a tree branch or another type of object from your yard, and it hits your neighbor’s house, fence or car, you may be protected from liability since the damage was caused by a natural event out of your control. In that case, your neighbor’s homeowners insurance policy can pay for repairs.

You can be held responsible for damage to your neighbor’s property, even if it’s caused by a storm, if you are negligent. Things that you did or didn’t do prior to the storm can determine whether you’re liable.

If a healthy tree gets damaged in a storm, and a branch gets blown away and damages your neighbor’s property, you won’t be held responsible. In that case, your neighbor’s homeowners insurance policy will cover the cost of repairs.

If, on the other hand, a tree in your yard was obviously dead or decaying, but you didn’t have it pruned or cut down, you can be held responsible if a limb from that tree gets blown into your neighbor’s yard and causes property damage. You might also be found negligent if a hurricane was forecast to strike your area, but you left unsecured furniture in your yard, and it damaged your neighbor’s property.

Contact Your Insurance Company or Agent

When it comes to storm-related damage, the specific circumstances will determine who is responsible and how repairs will be paid for. If you have questions about your homeowners insurance coverage, you can start by reviewing your policy. Focus on sections related to storm damage and exclusions.

If you aren’t sure how insurance coverage applies to your particular situation, contact your homeowners insurance company or agent. You’ll be able to describe exactly what happened to a professional who is familiar with your coverage, answer questions and get the guidance you need.