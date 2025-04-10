Using an electronic device can strain your eyes. Glare can make matters worse. It can cause headaches and fatigue and make it hard to get work done. If you often face that problem, here are a few ways to address it.

Block Out Light If You Can

Sometimes, all you have to do to eliminate glare is cover a window when the sun is at its brightest. Try closing the curtains or lowering the blinds or shades and see if that solves the problem. If you have blinds, you might be able to angle the slats in a way that reduces glare while still letting in some natural light.

Adjust the Position of Your Computer

If you experience a lot of glare when working on your laptop, some simple adjustments might be enough to remedy the problem. Position your computer so it’s about an arm’s length away from your chair and the top of the screen is just below eye level.

If you sit directly in front of a window, moving your computer or repositioning your desk might be the solution. If light comes in from a window that’s next to you, not in front of or behind you, there will be less glare on your computer screen.

Use the Right Amount and Type of Lighting

Sometimes, the sun isn’t the problem. Indoor light fixtures can also produce glare. If an overhead light is too bright, you might be able to dim it. If that’s not an option, it might be better to turn off the overhead light and place a pole lamp near your work station or put a lamp on the desk. If you use a smaller, movable light, you’ll be able to experiment with different placements and angles and figure out what works best.

Adjust Your Screen

Sometimes, a computer’s settings are responsible for glare. Try adjusting your monitor’s brightness and/or contrast to reduce glare and make it easier to work. Dirt, dust and fingerprints on a computer screen can contribute to glare. Clean your screen regularly.

If glare continues to be a problem, consider getting a screen protector or filter. It will reduce the amount of light that reflects off your computer screen and help you focus.

Deal With Glare So You Can Get Work Done

Glare can be more than an annoyance. It can strain your eyes, cause headaches, make you tired and reduce your productivity. If glare is making it hard to focus on your job, use one or more of these approaches to address the problem.