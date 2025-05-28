Whether you’re a recent college graduate or a seasoned veteran, when it comes to starting a new job, everyone’s in the same boat: You’re the new kid on the block with a lot to learn.



While getting up to speed at a new job can feel like an overwhelming prospect, there are certain steps you can take to shorten the learning curve and make your onboarding more successful and more enjoyable. Try a few of the following ideas:



Do plenty of advance work. Before you even step foot in the building on day one—virtually or physically—devote a good amount of time to learning as much as you can about the company. Thoroughly review your new employer’s website, focusing on the ‘About’ and ‘Team’ pages, then go beyond to see if the company has been recently featured in local or national news or mentioned on other websites. Check out its social media pages and online reviews to get a more personal feel of the company.



Ask about an onboarding schedule. Chances are, your new employer will have a gameplan in place for your first week on the job, but don’t assume. Ask your hiring manager what your onboarding schedule will include, emphasizing that you’re hoping to meet with key team members, receive training on frequently used programs, and have as many opportunities as possible to learn more about the company. Making this request might trigger your new employer to come up with a game plan, if they haven’t already.



Make lunch plans. A lunch with your new team and/or managers may already be on the schedule for your first week, but if it isn’t, extend the invite yourself. A more casual, offsite meal with others will help give you an insider’s view of the organization, and also give you a chance to make some personal connections with colleagues.



Check in often. Even if you’re expected to work independently or you prefer to do so, don’t be shy about frequently checking in with the boss during your first few weeks on the job. At this juncture, there’s no such thing as a dumb question, so take advantage of the opportunity to learn as much as possible and make sure that your early performance is meeting expectations.



Don’t hide from mistakes. Everybody makes them, even the 20-year veteran, so be upfront about any missteps you make. You’re new on the job, and errors will be expected, so don’t try to bury any mistakes you make. Instead, be up front about them so that you can learn from them. And contrary to what you may think, doing so will impress and build trust with your manager.



Taking a proactive approach to your new job will help you become comfortable more quickly, impress your colleagues and managers, and help make the overall experience a more fulfilling one for you.