Sometimes, nothing beats the feeling of freedom that comes with a good old-fashioned road trip. Just pack up the car, grab a map and hit the highway for a getaway free from airport crowds and strict schedules.



If your automobile of choice happens to be an elective vehicle (EV), however, there are some specific preparations you should take before hitting the road for a long journey. Mercury Insurance offers the following tips to help EV owners get ready for a road trip:



Plan your trip beforehand. While there are a preponderance of gas stations along the road, the same can’t be said of charging stations, so you’ll need to map out a plan in advance. Sites like PlugShare, EVgo, Electrify America and Tesla offer apps you can download to help organize your trip around available charging units. Signing up beforehand allows you to program the type of EV you drive in order to access chargers compatible with your vehicle. Keep in mind that many popular tourist attractions and hotels also offer complimentary access to charging stations for guests.

Also, if you’re planning to visit a national park, note that many RV parks provide Level 2 chargers. It’s a good idea to check campground policies and use EV charging apps to confirm that the campground offers the type of charger you need and that you’ll be able to charge your car on site.

Know the type of charger you need. You can charge your car at almost any charging station as long as it is compatible with your vehicle plug type and you have the right tap card or mobile app to access that particular station. Additionally, by the end of 2025, nearly all EVs will have access to some of Tesla’s Supercharger fast EV charging stations, according to Consumer Reports.

It’s also important to know the different levels of public chargers available and how fast they can charge your vehicle:



Level 1 chargers are often free but are the slowest to charge. They can take up to 24 hours to charge your vehicle completely.



Level 2 chargers, found at most charging stations and RV parks, are quicker and can fully charge an EV to 80 percent from empty in anywhere from four to 10 hours.



Level 3 direct current fast charging (DCFC) equipment offers rapid charging along heavy-traffic corridors at installed stations. With an 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes to an hour, you can be back on the road in no time—but it comes at a cost. While the cost can vary depending on where you are and the type of charger you use, powering up will still be cheaper than a tank of gas.

As a general rule, it’s advisable to plan a recharge when your car reaches 20%. This is better for your battery health and provides a buffer for potential traffic while navigating to the nearest charging station. Keep in mind that charging stations might be occupied or have malfunctioning chargers, so it’s always a good idea to avoid letting your battery run too low.

Check on roadside assistance. Before heading out on the road, make sure your insurance policy offers roadside assistance for your EV. Some roadside assistance plans include tow trucks that are equipped with portable chargers or offer a flatbed truck to tow your vehicle to a charging station. Some EVs may need a flatbed truck to tow them as they are not equipped to be towed like gas-powered vehicles.



Be flexible and have a backup plan. Have a backup plan in place before you set out on your journey by mapping out alternative routes with charging stations in case there is a change to your itinerary. It’s also wise to plan out backup charging stations along your route in case your first choice is full or has broken chargers.