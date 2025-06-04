As the spring home-buying season comes to an end, have prices across the country increased? The latest Cotality Home Price Index found that, in April 2025, price growth actually slowed during this period.

The year-over-year price growth was 2% in April 2025—down from previous months’ nearly 3% growth rate, and the slowest rate growth since spring 2012. The national median home price as of April 2025 is $395,000—consumers also need an $87,800 income to afford a median-priced home, per the report.

The prices for single-family detached homes grew at an unchanged 2.46% annual rate, while single-family attached home prices experienced a 0.08% decline—the first annual decline since 2012.

The press release accompanying the Cotality report attributes “widespread concerns” about the economy, such as tariffs and consumer job prospects, as weighing on home prices. However, Cotality Chief Economist Selma Hepp added that the picture should not be seen as all grim.

“With more visibility around tariffs, diminishing concerns about an economic recession and more homes for sale, the home-buying market could see some improved optimism and more activity going forward,” said Hepp.

Hepp added that despite market headwinds challenging demand, the increase in supply gives homebuyers increased options. Hepp also noted that there are further reasons for optimism:

“While annual home price growth has slowed considerably, home prices this spring have held up, and gains have mostly mirrored trends seen before the pandemic. This is encouraging given the fears that consumer sentiment has faltered.”

Looking forward, Cotality forecasts a 4.3% growth rate for home prices by April 2026

Regional breakdown

The Northeast and the Midwest saw the largest home price gains in April 2025; the 10 “hottest” markets for price growth were all located in these regions:

Kokomo, Indiana (13.4%) Decatur, Illinois (12.5%) Syracuse, New York (11.1%) Weirton, West Virginia (11.1%) New Haven, Connecticut (10.8%) Vineland, Michigan (10.7%) Muskegon, Michigan (10.2%) Lima, Ohio (9.8%) Evansville, Indiana (9.6%) Battle Creek, Michigan (9.6%)

States showing prominent negative price growth included Florida (2%) and Texas (0.8%). Of the top 10 metro areas with the lowest price growth, eight of the 10 were found in these two states:

Cape Coral, Florida (6.5% price drop) Punta Gorda, Florida (6.2%) Logan, Utah (5.4%) McAllen, Texas (5.1%) Victoria, Texas (4.5%) North Port, Florida (4.3%) Naples, Florida (3.7%) Waco, Texas (3.1%) Lake Charles, Louisiana (2.7%) Eagle Pass, Texas (2.7%)

The top five markets listed as areas “to watch” due to high risk of price declines are all Florida metro areas as well:

Cape Coral Lakeland North Port St. Petersburg West Palm Beach

“It is important to note that the number of markets where home prices are declining has not grown notably,” said Hepp in the report. “About 14 of the 100 largest markets reported annual declines, up from 12 markets last month, with the majority concentrated in Florida and Texas.”

For the full report, click here.