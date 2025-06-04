If your home’s décor could use an upgrade, or if you’re just yearning for a change, you don’t have to spend a fortune. In fact, there are many ways to redecorate your house with little or no out-of-pocket expense.

Rearrange Furniture

Moving furniture around is an easy way to change the feel of your home. You might be able to make a room feel less crowded and give your kids more space to play.

When rearranging furniture, you don’t necessarily have to keep things in the room where they currently are. Consider moving furniture, as well as lamps and artwork, from one room to another.

Paint

Refreshing the paint can instantly make a room brighter and more inviting. If you want, you can paint the entire room a different color or add an accent wall with a vibrant color.

You can also paint wooden tables, chairs or dressers. You might be amazed by how much painting a large piece of furniture can transform a room.

Change Hardware

The handles and knobs on drawers and cabinets can have a surprisingly strong impact on a room’s overall appearance. Repainting furniture and installing shiny new hardware can breathe new life into your home.

Use Accessories You Already Have

Before you head to a store or an online retailer to buy new light fixtures, artwork or rugs, go through your house and take stock of what you already own. You might find things that you forgot you had stored away in closets or in your basement or attic.

Decorate With DIY Projects

If you’re into arts and crafts, you can decorate your house with paintings, pottery or other items you’ve made. That can save you money, let you show off your creative side and give you things to talk about when family and friends come to visit.

Shop at Thrift Stores and Yard Sales

You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store or a yard sale. For a low price, you might be able to purchase antique furniture, artwork or one-of-a-kind items that you love more than anything you could buy in a store or online.

Get Plants

Houseplants can beautify your house and create a calming effect. If you travel frequently or don’t want the hassle of caring for real plants, get artificial ones. If you have pets and you decide to get real plants, make sure that they’re not toxic. Some common houseplants can make pets seriously ill.

Redecorate Your Home on a Budget

Changing your house’s interior design doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re creative and resourceful, you can upgrade your home’s appearance while spending little or no money.