As we continue through June and Pride Month celebrations occur across the U.S., there’s a definite conversation to be had about LGBTQ+ homebuying.

LGBTQ+ rights continue to be up for debate federally, especially as of late. People in the community are searching for states in which to settle down and buy a home that will both protect them and allow them to build a life with a partner. The question stands: which states are the best options for LGBTQ+ homebuyers?

Data from SafeHome’s 2025 LGBTQ+ State Safety Report Card as well as LendingTree’s recent study on thriving cohabiting same-sex couples, these recently released reports help shed light on the top three states with the most LGBTQ+ friendly housing markets.

California

The state overall earned an A ranking in SafeHome’s safety rankings, coming in at No. 2 on the overall report card. The state has pushed for LGBTQ+ protections since the 1970s, with notable figures such as Harvey Milk leading the way along with one of the first LGBTQ+ magazines, ONE Magazine. Of LGBTQ+ adults moving for safety, SafeHome found that 18% named California their top choice.

In addition, LendingTree found Riverside as the top market where cohabitating LGBTQ+ couples thrived. Couples here make 21.5% more than all cohabitating couples (the second-highest gap) and are 4% more likely to be homeowners (also the second-highest gap).

This is followed closely by San Francisco, which came in second on LendingTree’s list, with the second-highest average household income at $209,453, making 6% more than all other couples. San Francisco also boasts the fourth-highest number of cohabitating same-sex couples at 3.1%. Well-known for its LGBTQ+ population and support of the community, the city is home to the first pride flag created by Gilbert Baker.

LGBTQ+ couples in San Jose also make the most when compared to others, according to LendingTree, with an average income of $211,261. Plus, LGBTQ+ couples in Bakersfield are third-most likely to be homeowners. Modesto comes in eighth on the overall list of areas where LGBTQ+ couples thrive.

Rhode Island

The Ocean State ranks No. 1 on SafeHome’s report card, the only state to earn an A+ ranking. The state has maintained a strong stance of commitment to LGBTQ+ individuals in its legislation over the years since holding its first pride parade in 1976.

Providence, aka the state’s capital city, comes in sixth overall in LendingTree’s list, with 2% of couples being LGBTQ+ and having a 73.5% homeownership rate. The city also has the ninth-highest income among LGBTQ+ couples, earning 17.8% more than others at $167,785.

Providence also boasts the third oldest gay bar in the U.S., Mirabar, which opened in 1947.

Connecticut

Coming in fourth in SafeHome’s report card, Connecticut also earned an A safety ranking. The state has a long history of support for LGBTQ+ rights and protections, beginning in 1971 when it became the second state to repeal its sodomy law. Connecticut was also the second state to legalize gay marriage back in 2008, prior to the federal legalization. As of 2024, Connecticut has 51 pro-LGBTQ+ laws, 22 of which are non-discrimination protections.

New Haven comes in at No. 4 among LendingTree’s list, as the 2.1% of LGBTQ+ couples here earn 11.4% more than others, and boast a homeownership rate of 71.4%. New Haven itself has a long history of LGBTQ+ positivity, with Yale being dubbed the “Gay Ivy” in 1987 due to the large community and nightlife in the university and surrounding city. Yale graduates Larry Kramer and Alvin Novick were also prominent advocates for LGBTQ+ rights during the AIDS epidemic.

LGBTQ+ couples in Bridgeport and Hartford also make more than others, coming in at fifth and seventh, respectively, among LendingTree’s average income list.

Some honorable mentions include other New England states, namely New Hampshire and Massachusetts, which rank high in both SafeHome and LendingTree’s reports. New York is also a solid state for LGBTQ+ couples to settle down in, according to both reports.