The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is now law, reshaping the American tax landscape and delivering transformative investment in housing. From current homeowners and first-time buyers to real estate professionals and communities across the country, the gains are significant—and hard-won.

At the heart of these wins is the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), whose persistent advocacy helped secure policies that protect homeowners, expand affordability and recognize the essential role of real estate in American prosperity.

These victories are not luck—they are the result of rigorous research, strategic outreach and members speaking with one voice in every ZIP code in America.

NAR’s top five priorities made it into the final bill:

A permanent extension of lower individual tax rates, creating household stability;

An enhanced and permanent qualified business income (QBI) deduction, supporting independent contractors and small businesses;

A five-year quadrupling of the SALT deduction cap, delivering relief to homeowners in high-tax states;

Continued protection for business SALT deductions and 1031 like-kind exchanges, vital tools for real estate investment;

A permanent mortgage interest deduction, a key incentive for homeownership.

These provisions support first-time and first-generation buyers, preserve homeownership incentives and strengthen housing supply. Real estate drives nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy, and lawmakers clearly heard the message: homeownership is vital to middle-class wealth and economic strength.

For months, NAR backed its message with original research, economic analysis and national polling. Members met with lawmakers, were invited to the White House and helped shape evidence-based policy. When thousands of Realtors® came to Washington this June, they brought compelling data:

Ninety-two percent of voters support tax-free savings accounts for first-time buyers.

Ninety-one percent want mortgage interest deductions preserved.

Eighty-six percent back lower individual tax rates.

Sixty-one percent support lifting SALT caps.

The law also includes other key provisions:

Permanent enhancements to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

A higher child tax credit

A stable estate and gift tax exemption

Renewed Opportunity Zones

“Baby bonds”—$1,000 for every newborn, potentially helping fund future homeownership.

These reforms are a strategic investment in housing, wealth-building and local economic growth. Real estate helped bring Washington together—and Realtors® delivered the facts, the stories and the urgency needed to get it done.

This is a moment to celebrate. But it’s also a call to stay engaged. What we win today, we must defend tomorrow. That’s the real work of advocacy—and Realtors® are ready to lead it.

Shannon McGahn is executive vice president and chief advocacy officer for the National Association of Realtors®.