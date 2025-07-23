Above, Paul Cervone

Paul Cervone

Agent

Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Woburn, Massachusetts

https://paulcervone.lamacchiarealty.com/about/

Region served: Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Years in real estate: 14

Favorite part of your job: Building meaningful relationships with people and helping them achieve their goals.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

We’re seeing growth in inventory, which is favoring buyers, and that’s a great thing. That’s both a national trend and one we’re experiencing here locally in Massachusetts. In fact, inventory levels are roughly 21% over last year—reaching the highest level we’ve seen since 2019. Not only does this benefit buyers by giving them more choices, but it also provides sellers with more competition when selling. That said, we have to be careful given the cycle of seasonality we’re currently experiencing because we’re seeing houses sitting a little bit longer; we’re seeing price adjustments, markdowns, etc. There’s a flip of a coin on both sides of buying and selling right now, so we have to be wary. The other piece is that interest rates are still hovering around 7%, which reduces buyers’ affordability. Those are the pieces of the puzzle that are impacting my business as well as my clients’ ability to buy and/or sell.

As we continue through the second half of 2025, what are you most looking forward to in your respective market(s)?

As we enter the slower buying and selling season here in the second half of the year, I’m still encouraged, because it’s always a great time to buy real estate. I traditionally do very well in the second half of the year, which means I’m able to help more people. On the selling side, I believe we’ll begin to see more sellers who are willing to release the 3% interest rate they’ve been holding onto since COVID hit the market. Then there are the baby boomers, who are making a lot of transitions as they get older, and the millennial demographic, which is vibrant and growing. I’m always full steam ahead. I want to serve as many folks as I can.

You’re skilled in many facets of real estate—buying and selling, commercial, investment, relocation and luxury. Would you say it’s better to be a Renaissance man, or to find your niche to be successful?

One thing I’m proud of is that I’m a national military relocation professional, so I do have a niche business that involves relocating military veterans/active duty all over the world—and I’ve done this for many years with that credential. That demographic seeks me out, and I get a lot of referral business from it, accounting for nearly 33% of business every year.

While I do have a very good niche with that, being skilled in many facets of real estate—being a Renaissance man as you said—also serves me well. I’ve got a lot of tools in the toolbelt after 14 years in the business, and I think that’s what drives my success. Until you’re in those scenarios and situations, you don’t know what you don’t know. But as you build that book of experience, you become a thought leader—a forward-thinker and strategist—and you’re able to meet the challenges you face in those spaces a lot better and more efficiently.

As a real estate professional willing to teach others and give advice to your peers, what is the most common piece of advice you’ve given out over the years?

It’s about choice and time management, coming up with a business plan that’s right for you. While we’re all created differently, we all work under the same 24-hour clock cycle. We have 24 hours in a day to do all the different things in our life, which means you need both personal and business time. At Lamacchia Realty, we lead by saying, “What are the tasks and the actions that you’re taking to drive your business success?” Either you’re working in your business, you’re working on your business, or you’re working outside of your business when it’s personal time. Every day it’s about that time management piece, but it’s also about the choices you’re making in your day to focus on each of the various aspects. I think a lot of young agents make that mistake, and they’re overwhelmed. My motto is “work less, make more.” Make your day as productive as you possibly can in the cycle of life, and you’ll have a better quality of life both personally and professionally.

What attracted you to Lamacchia Realty?

I used to be with a different brokerage doing less work because I was the primary caregiver for my son when he was younger. As he got older, I had an epiphany to move to Lamacchia Realty because I was finally ready to elevate my business. What really impressed me and prompted the move were the educational videos featuring different real estate professionals who had joined the firm that highlighted their experience at the brokerage. Not only were they heartfelt, but they were also truthful about the training, opportunity, growth and commitment provided by Anthony Lamacchia and the entire leadership team as far as helping them develop skills and grow their business. Since joining Lamacchia Realty, I’ve quadrupled my book of business, and I’ve had years where I’ve been the No. 2 or No. 3 top-producing agent out of 400 – 600 people. I’ve also received plenty of accolades, including president’s club, president’s club elite and some national recognition as well. I’ve done very well here at Lamacchia, and I’m a poster child for the brand, for Anthony, and for the leadership team and everything they’ve accomplished. I feel blessed to be part of such a great company.

For more information, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com.